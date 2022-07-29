stock_gavel

MADRAS — A Madras man was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman twice in three months.

Ernesto Quiroz, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree rape Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County Circuit Court. In addition to 100 months in prison, Quiroz was assigned by Judge Annette Hillman to serve 20 years of post-prison supervision.

Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

