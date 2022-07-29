MADRAS — A Madras man was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman twice in three months.
Ernesto Quiroz, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree rape Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County Circuit Court. In addition to 100 months in prison, Quiroz was assigned by Judge Annette Hillman to serve 20 years of post-prison supervision.
He shook his head from side to side as the prosecutor read the facts of the case, but in the end he answered "yes" when Hillman asked if pleaded no contest to the charges.
The conviction was part of a plea deal that closed two other open cases. Quiroz additionally pleaded guilty to one count of assault and he admitted one instance of contempt of court.
The victim in the rape case went to Madras High School with Quiroz, according to a police statement. The two reconnected in 2021 through Facebook after Quiroz returned to the Madras area from San Diego. They began a sexual relationship, though the woman did not describe Quiroz as a boyfriend to investigators.
"She talked about how Quiroz will become verbally and physically abusive when he is drunk," wrote Detective Sgt. Steve Webb of Madras Police Department.
The woman described for police several instances of domestic abuse, including two sexual assaults, according to court records. Both took place at his apartment on SW M Street, once in December 2021 and once in February 2022.
Quiroz was arrested in May on suspicion of 13 offenses, including rape, sodomy, strangulation and harassment. First-degree rape is a Measure 11 offense in Oregon and subject to steep automatic sentencing.
Quiroz was represented by attorney Bill Condren.
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
