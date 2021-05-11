A Madras man was sentenced to 7½ years in prison for a 2020 home invasion and knife attack that left the victim with permanent facial scars.
Steven Jesus Arce, 33, appeared Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court to plead guilty to one count of first-degree assault.
“Certainly with hindsight, it’s easy to look back," said Arce's attorney, William Condren. "But my client understands the harm that he caused. He also understands that he's serving a significant prison sentence as a consequence."
Around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 5, Arce and Matthew Dean Ortiz broke into the home of Zachary Tucker on SW Roosevelt Street.
Arce was shirtless and armed with a .357 revolver, according to the probable cause affidavit from his arrest. Arce woke Tucker and repeatedly asked, “Where is she?”
Tucker denied knowing what Arce was talking about, going as far as laughing and telling him the situation was “ridiculous,” according to court records.
At this, Arce went into the kitchen, took a knife and “sliced” Tucker’s face and stabbed him in the leg.
Before fleeing the home, Arce pointed his pistol at Tucker’s head and pulled the trigger three times quickly, with nothing happening.
After police arrived, they found a woman in a locked back bedroom at the residence. She told them she’d been “trying to stay out of trouble,” and had slept through the violent encounter in Tucker’s home.
"I knew (the woman) was not being honest," Madras Police officer Ryan Kathrein wrote in his report, court records show.
Arce and Ortiz were later arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit assault and other counts.
Ortiz was sentenced in February to 30 days in jail for his role in the attack.
The maximum sentence Arce could have received was nearly 21 years in custody.
Judge Daina Vitolins additionally assigned him three years post-prison supervision.
First-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense in Oregon, and as such, Arce is not eligible for some prison programs nor early release for good behavior.
Also on Tuesday, Arce pleaded guilty in a related case and was sentenced to six months in custody for tampering with physical evidence. That sentence will run concurrent with Arce’s prison term.
