A Madras man is in jail awaiting arraignment following a high-speed crash early Sunday that killed his 19-year-old passenger.
Police say around 1:39 a.m., Steven Austin Ruiz, 22, was speeding southbound on U.S. Highway 97 in Madras in a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia when he lost control near Poplar Street, left the road and crashed through a fence, coming to rest in the McDonald's parking lot.
His passenger, Martin Negrete-Farias Jr., of Culver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger survived.
Ruiz was treated for injuries at St. Charles Madras and released to police custody. He was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
The Jefferson County District Attorney's office is seeking a charge of second-degree manslaughter, according to court records. Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Madras Police asks anyone with information to contact the department at 541-475-2424, or dispatch at 541-475-2201.
