A Madras man is accused of attempting to kill two people by firing bullets into their house following a dispute last month.
Daniel Solis, 22, is in custody in the Jefferson County jail. Last month he pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts — two of attempted murder, three of unlawful use of a weapon, one of being a felon in possession of a weapon, one of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one of second-degree criminal mistreatment.
Around 2:43 p.m., Sept. 13, Madras Police were called to Marshall Street to a report of shots fired and a fleeing black SUV. Officer Dan Farrester arrived to find Carlos Martinez, who started to tell him what had happened, according to court documents.
As they were talking, several neighbors shouted “that’s the car,” pointing down the street.
The car in the distance accelerated toward them, hopping onto the sidewalk and coming inches from hitting Martinez, according to Farrester. The SUV drove off, heading east on the Culver Highway.
Martinez told Farrester he'd been at a party earlier with Daniel Solis and the two had exchanged heated words over Solis’ ex-girlfriend.
Martinez later returned to the home on Marshall Street he shares with his sister, Laura Martinez, and mother, RosaLinda Martinez, he said.
RosaLinda Martinez told police that she was inside when a car pulled up and a man got up and started hitting one of the cars with what appeared to be a stick. She opened the front door and yelled, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ and the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing at her, according to police.
RosaLinda Martinez lay face-first on the ground throughout the alleged attack.
Police later found six bullet casings in the driveway, according to court documents. Two bullet holes were found 1 to 3 feet from the doorway of the home. No one was struck by a bullet.
A video taken by Laura Martinez was used by police to identify Solis. Laura, Carlos and RosaLinda Martinez all testified before a grand jury.
Solis' next hearing is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Thursday.
