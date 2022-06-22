A Madras defense attorney was arrested twice on Tuesday for allegedly violating a restraining order by attempting to contact a woman who reported fearing for her life.
William Ellison “Billy” Carl was arrested at his office in the Harriman Building in Madras and later outside the Jefferson County jail, after he tried again to contact Katie Garrett, who shared details with The Bulletin. “I’m lucky to be alive,” she said. “I want the public to recognize the severity of our mass failures protecting victims.”
The arrests were confirmed Wednesday by Madras Police. By late afternoon, Carl had not been served an indictment.
Reached for comment, Carl said, “99.9% of the (restraining order) is pure fiction.”
Carl, 45, runs his own firm, The Law Office of William E. Carl, and works in civil, family and criminal law in Crook and Jefferson counties. He’s been practicing since 2002 and was partner at Glenn, Reeder & Gassner from 2012 until 2018.
The law firm’s downtown office burned in May 2019. A former client of the firm, Troy Ernest Patrick, is now charged with arson in the case and awaiting trial in September.
In addition to denying the allegations in the restraining order, Carl told The Bulletin he doesn’t do drugs and said he had no involvement in the alleged arson.
On June 3, Garrett filed a petition for a restraining order in Jefferson County Circuit Court using her married name, Kathleen Ann Dundom. She wrote in the document that Carl frequently carries multiple firearms and is often high on methamphetamine.
Her involvement with Carl began in 2018, when she hired him to represent her in a divorce case. Carl and Garrett soon began a romantic relationship.
On Oct. 17, 2018, with the divorce case pending, Garrett’s ex-husband, Matthew Dundom, filed an affidavit with the court. He wrote that his ex-wife had recently called him in a panic saying her divorce lawyer, Carl, was trying to kill her. She asked Matthew to drive from Salem to the Dundom home in Metolius to take their children to safety.
Matthew Dundom wrote that upon hearing this, he drove to his former home in Metolius, where he was “shocked and horrified” by what he saw, the affidavit states. He said there were guns on the floor of the residence, including one that was loaded, and strange men were in his garage smoking marijuana near his young daughter.
Garrett reportedly told him the men were friends of Carl’s, and they had all taken a large amount of oxycodone that day, according to Dundom’s affidavit.
Matthew Dundom says he looked through his ex-wife’s phone.
“What I found were a long string of messages back and forth talking about doing drugs with the children present, buying drugs with the children present, using firearms with the children present, and letting the children use the firearms as well,” Matthew Dundom wrote.
Garrett disputes some of her ex-husband’s account.
“A lot of what Matt said was true, but not about me being a bad mother,” she said.
Carl has a criminal record beyond the recent contempt allegations: two Polk County cases involving allegations he exposed children in his care to marijuana.
In 2009, he was convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, for which the Oregon State Bar disciplined him with an 18-month suspension.
In 2011, while still on suspension, he was convicted of one count of endangering the welfare of a minor. The bar extended his suspension to three years, after which he resumed practicing law.
The relationship with Garrett in 2018 would ultimately lead to another bar disciplinary complaint for Carl and a 60-day license suspension.
“Carl’s romantic involvement with his client created a significant risk that his representation would be materially limited by his own interest in the case,” reads the case writeup in the December 2020 Oregon State Bar Bulletin.
The bar disciplinary committee also found Carl had mishandled client payments.
Garrett went on to work as Carl’s legal assistant from 2018 until earlier this year. She said Carl grew increasingly erratic as the arson trial approached.
“Things have gotten really bad with him in the last six months due to the investigation heating up,” she said.
In her petition for a restraining order, Garrett wrote that over the past six months, Carl controlled all her money and regularly threatened her.
She detailed one incident from around May 10 when she was working at Carl’s office in the Harriman Building in Madras. She said he showed up in a “full rage” and screamed at her, inches from her face. In his backpack was a handgun he frequently carried, she said.
He reportedly hit her in the face while they struggled for the gun. Garrett writes in the court form that she took the clip and bullets before he tackled her.
She says she ran barefoot to the Madras Police station several hundred yards away, where a report was taken, according to her restraining order petition.
“I need your help and your understanding of how dangerous William E. Carl is, how much fear and suffering I have endured for around four years of abuse that has escalated,” Garrett wrote in her restraining order petition.
On June 6, retired Judge Peter Shepherd approved the restraining order, which is officially named for the Family Abuse Prevention Act. The next day, the judge recused himself from all matters involving Carl.
