A homicide suspect was arrested Monday near Smith Rock following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash.
Around 10:50 a.m., a person called 911 to report witnessing gunfire involving Jenna Rae Campbell, 21. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office caught up to Campbell, who was in a 1983 Ford Ranger, near NE 33rd Street and NE O’Neil Highway. She and another person allegedly led police on a pursuit in the Smith Rock area outside Terrebonne, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche.
Deputies followed the Ranger but backed off due to safety concerns. They later found it crashed and unoccupied near the intersection of NE Wilcox Avenue and NW Lambert Road.
Campbell reportedly ran away but was captured nearby. With her at the time was Tommy David Cross, 21, of Madras, whom deputies arrested on a suspected parole violation.
Authorities sought the public’s help locating Campbell in connection with a Dec. 16 homicide in Madras. She was believed to be armed and possibly on her way to Mexico.
The homicide victim’s identity has still not been released.
