Police believe a pair of Madras brothers suspected of killing a friend were upset he slashed their mother’s tires, according to a newly unsealed Jefferson County court record.
Jakobi Washington, 18, and Josiah Washington, 20, were arrested last month in the July 1 shooting death of Jonathan Bonfield. They were arraigned in Jefferson County Circuit Court on second-degree murder and other charges and remain in jail.
Police filed a search warrant request to search the phones of two friends of the brothers to gain additional evidence.
Bonfield, 18, was at one point a friend of the brothers, according to the document. All three grew up in Madras and knew each other well.
Police believe the shooting could have its roots in a dispute between Bonfield and the brothers’ father, Leo Washington. Bonfield had sold Leo Washington a Nissan Maxima for $250. Leo Washington eventually insisted on getting his money back when Bonfield never turned over the title to the vehicle, according to the search warrant request.
Leo Washington reported the matter to police in mid-June.
Around 11:30 p.m. July 1, police were called to a report of gunshots and one person down in the 700 block of SW Willies Drive.
Bonfield had been shot once in the chest, near his heart, his sister, Sabrina, said in a social media post.
Madras Police officer Dan Farrester was the first to arrive, finding Bonfield face-down in the gravel with a faint pulse. He started CPR. Farrester and paramedics tried for an hour to save Bonfield’s life.
According to court records, Bonfield had been in a dispute with the Washington brothers for several weeks prior to that night.
On the night of July 1, he spoke on the phone with the brothers, who were “talking s--t,” his friend Marissa Fracasso told detectives. She said Bonfield and Josiah Washington were supposed to meet up earlier that day to fight.
Bonfield and Fracasso then saw the brothers sneak around near his mother’s house, she told police. In retaliation, Bonfield walked to their house nearby with a knife and slashed a tire on their mother’s car, police said. Bonfield was returning home when the brothers approached him in a car, Fracasso told police. She said she heard two or three shots.
Several people, including Fracasso, told officers about the dispute between Bonfield and the Washington brothers. When questioned, they said they’d been asleep at the time the tire was slashed and had gone outside to look for anyone, but finding nobody, returned to bed.
Writing in the search warrant request, Madras Detective Brent Schulke said this was contradicted by information viewed on the brothers’ cellphones, which they voluntarily turned over for police to search.
As detectives searched Josiah Washington’s phone, he received multiple Snapchat messages asking if he killed Bonfield.
After providing police several differing accounts, the brothers were arrested in the morning of July 2.
Police seized a .380-caliber handgun during a search of their mother’s home, according to court records.
The brothers have been accused by a grand jury of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to unlawfully use a weapon.
Their next court date is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Sept. 17.
