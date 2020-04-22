Ezra Jerome Thomas was taken to St. Charles Madras four times in the summer and fall of 2017 with several alarming injuries.
The first time was for an injured thumb that required a cast.
The second was for a dislocated shoulder.
The third, for bruising around his groin.
Ezra was 2½ when he was hospitalized for a fourth time, on Nov. 19, 2017, after a severe beating. He arrived stiff and unresponsive and needed emergency surgery to reduce swelling in his brain.
Ezra’s brain injuries were so traumatic, he now requires round-the-clock care and is not expected to ever fully recover.
His condition recently prompted his maternal grandmother to ask if state child welfare officials were called to investigate after the toddler’s first three visits to St. Charles Madras.
His mother’s boyfriend at the time, Josue Mendoza-Melo, took responsibility for the Nov. 19 beating, but the previous injuries were barely mentioned when he pleaded no contest to attempted murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment in September in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Ezra’s hospital visits are detailed in a filing this month in Jefferson County Circuit Court that could pave the way for a lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Human Services and St. Charles Health System.
“All the injuries sustained by (Ezra) in 2017 are believed to be the result of assaults perpetrated by Josue Mendoza-Melo,” the court document states.
Though his condition has improved since the attack, Ezra has extremely limited mobility, suffers regular seizures, breathes with the assistance of a tracheotomy and is fed through a feeding tube. It’s thought he’ll never walk or care for himself.
Ezra is the inspiration behind “Ezra’s Law,” a proposal in Oregon to increase penalties for abusers who permanently and severely injure their victims. Although discussed at a legislative hearing in January, the bill failed to move out of committee, as it did in the 2019 session.
Since Mendoza-Melo’s arrest, DHS has become Ezra’s legal guardian. His maternal grandmother, Tina Jorgensen, a bank branch manager in Madras, is his permanent foster parent.
In spring 2019, Jorgensen hired Bend civil attorney Brigid Turner, who started looking into who was responsible for investigating and evaluating Ezra’s injuries prior to Nov. 19, 2017.
Turner, a former prosecutor with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, obtained some medical and DHS records but was unable to get investigative information from the police and prosecuting agencies involved in the case.
In the court filing, Turner states some of the information provided by child welfare officials conflicts with information in Ezra’s medical records. She also states that additional investigation records from agencies involved in the boy’s case have been withheld “despite repeated requests.” This month, Turner and her co-counsel asked the court to allow them to issue subpoenas to learn more about what happened to Ezra.
Jake Sunderland, a DHS spokesman, said privacy laws related to children are strict and state law prohibits the agency from disclosing to the media whether it received any reports of abuse in the case of Ezra Thomas.
In general, all medical, education and law enforcement workers in Oregon are mandatory reporters of child abuse.
“If he was taken for medical treatment to a clinic and anyone working at that clinic suspected his injuries were due to abuse or neglect, they would be required by law to report to the Child Abuse Hotline,” Sunderland wrote to The Bulletin.
Once DHS Child Welfare receives a report of suspected abuse or neglect, the report is screened and possibly assigned to Child Protective Services for a safety assessment, in which case workers will visit the family home to perform an assessment.
If DHS is sued over Ezra Thomas, the agency could potentially counterclaim that Ezra’s biological mother, Kaytlynne Rogerson, contributed negligence.
St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said that though the health system protects patient information, one exception is in reporting suspected child abuse. Another exception is responding to subpoenas, court orders and law enforcement investigations related to potential abuse, which Goodman says it does regularly.
“We cannot speak to the specifics of this case, but by law, our providers are mandatory reporters of any known or suspected child abuse or neglect,” Goodman told The Bulletin in an email. “We take that responsibility very seriously, and have a superb working relationship with the DHS Child Welfare offices, who rely upon our reports to protect children.”
