Deputies and search and rescue volunteers located a lost hiker at Johnny Lake on Sunday.
Deschutes County Search and Rescue received a report in the morning that Cody Lumby, 29, had gone for a walk and become separated from his friend. Lumby was camping at the lake west of the Cascade Lakes Highway with friends and family, according to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office search and rescue.
Around 9 p.m., searchers located Lumby by calling his name. He had been injured after becoming separated from his friend and made a small fire to keep warm, according to the sheriff's office.
Lumby, of Monmouth, refused any further medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.