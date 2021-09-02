A longtime Deschutes County prosecutor credited with managing the office under three consecutive district attorneys has announced he'll run to be the next one.
Steve Gunnels, the co-chief deputy district attorney, said people have encouraged him to run since John Hummel announced last month he would not seek a third term.
Gunnels, 54, told The Bulletin he intends to file paperwork to run next week, when the position becomes available.
"I'm excited about it," Gunnels said. "I'm ready for it. I care very deeply about this office. John has built an excellent office with the programs that we currently have, and we have excellent prosecutors and victim advocates and staff.
“I believe that I have the experience and the judgment to lead the office going forward.”
As a 27-veteran of the office, Gunnels said he's learned the value of two things in particular: treatment programs that help offenders get their lives on track, and taking seriously the most serious crimes committed in the community.
"The big takeaway for me is we need to focus our prosecution resources on the most serious offenses in our community — the homicides, sexual assaults, child abuse, domestic violence, for example," he said.
Gunnels grew up in Redmond and graduated from Redmond High School. After his undergraduate education at Oregon State University, he attended Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.
In 1993, Gunnels secured an internship in the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office under then-district attorney Mike Dugan. The next year Gunnels was hired full time as a prosecutor. He's been with the office ever since.
Under Dugan in the 1990s, Gunnels went from prosecuting bicycle DUIs to homicides. He worked major drug cases as the office's representative to the regional drug enforcement team.
In 2002, he became a chief deputy district attorney, assigned to manage staff and assign cases along with a co-chief deputy district attorney.
In the 2010 election, Dugan was defeated by challenger Patrick Flaherty, who served one four-year term. Under Flaherty, Gunnels returned to working every day at the office after being primarily located with the drug team. His duties became more supervisory in nature.
Cases that stand out to him include those of murderers Edwin Lara, sentenced in 2018, and Darrell Middlekauff, sentenced in 2011. In both, he got to know the victims and helped secure life sentences for the offenders.
Flaherty was defeated by Hummel in the 2014.
Under Hummel, Gunnels has shared the role of co-chief deputy district attorney with Mary Anderson. He continues to supervise prosecutors, as well as personally try major cases and represent the office in outreach to court staff and law enforcement.
This year, he trained officers on House Bill 2301, which dramatically limits the force police may use on someone suspected of committing a crime.
Gunnels has also served as the prosecutor for the circuit court's drug court started by Judge Alta Brady in 2001. Drug courts allow judges to consider the individual as well as the offense, and provide people an opportunity to transform their lives, Gunnels said.
"I've seen that a DA's office can also have a balanced approach to crime," he said." I've seen the drug court program do amazing things."
Gunnels and his wife, Dawn, an intensive care unit nurse at St. Charles Redmond, have four children between the ages of 16 and 27.
A low-profile district attorney would be a departure from the outspoken Hummel, a former defense attorney who regularly appears in statewide news coverage and in legislative hearings in Salem.
"How John and I are different individually isn’t as important as how we have complemented each other," Gunnels said. "He came here with a goal of fully staffing the office and a vision of starting innovative programs to better serve the community. I have helped him achieve those goals because I believe in them."
The role of prosecutor is unique in the legal profession, Gunnels said.
"Our ethical duty is to seek justice, rather than to get a particular result or to speak on behalf of a client," he said. "And I love the ability to go to court and argue for a result that I believe to be just."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.