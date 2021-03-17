Circuit courts in Central Oregon are taking part in a novel effort to improve courtroom attendance through technology.
Courts in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties will soon offer defendants the option of a texted reminder of an upcoming court appearance.
The three courts are "early adopters" of the new service, the Oregon Judicial Department announced Tuesday.
The judicial department launched the new service as a pilot program in the Josephine County Circuit Court on Feb. 8.
“Text messaging doesn’t replace official court hearing notices but it does allow parties who opt in to receive text message reminders and hearing updates," said Deschutes County Trial Court Administrator Jeff Hall.
The service only applies to state circuit courts and Oregon’s Tax Court, not municipal and justice courts. People who want to receive text reminders must have a cell phone number on file with the court and opt-in to receive the service.
Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel praised the move, saying it will reduce instances of defendants failing to appear in court.
"We receive text reminders from our dentists, which reduce missed dentist appointments," he wrote to The Bulletin. "Text reminders from the court will reduce missed court appearances."
