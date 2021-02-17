Around a half-dozen Bend police officers are wearing body cameras as the department nears the end of a pilot program testing various product models.
The Bend Police Department will know in a few weeks whether it will move forward quickly with a vendor and start spending the more than $400,000 budget allotment the City Council set aside for adding body cams, a move popular with police groups and reformers alike.
Bend, often described as a progressive leader in small-town policing, has been behind the curve in equipping its more than 100 officers with body cameras, which are in use at more than 10,000 agencies nationwide. Nearby Redmond Police Department has used the technology for five years.
"I'm really excited," said Bend Police Capt. Jason Maniscalco, project manager of the body camera project. "We've been trying to do this for a long time."
Maniscalco said every officer and patrol vehicle will soon be outfitted with a camera, but he couldn't provide a specific timeline for when.
"We really don't know," he said. "It really comes down to availability of equipment, availability of staff from the vendor we chose, and also some internal IT equipment needs to be updated before we go live."
The Bend Police Department first tried using body cams in 2014. That year, a day after the death of Black man Eric Garner by a white New York City Police officer, former Bend Chief Jim Porter went to the city manager to tell him he sensed a cultural shift coming, Porter has said. But the $100,000 body cam pilot program failed to take flight.
Porter told the City Council that $100,000 was not enough to outfit all the officers. His budget came down to a choice between body cams and putting more cops on the road and in key positions, such as a homeless outreach officer.
Under Porter's replacement, Mike Krantz, who took over as chief in July, the department has developed a plan for dealing with public records requests and storage of the voluminous amounts of data recorded each day, Maniscalco said.
In December, the City Council passed an increase to the Public Safety Program of $435,000 to purchase body-worn cameras. Of that, $320,000 is dedicated to equipment, $73,000 to hire a senior records and evidence specialist to handle records and $42,000 for upgrades to the city's information technology infrastructure to handle charging cameras and increased upload and security demands.
The department is looking at two models, the AXON Body 3 and the WatchGuard by Motorola. If it's determined neither will work for the city, the department will reach out to vendors to test additional products. Once a vendor is selected, it's likely the city would enter into a five-year contract with the company for service.
Maniscalco said the department has worked with the city legal department and the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office developing policies for the new technology. The Oregon Legislature has given some guidance with a 2015 law requiring standards for body cams. Officers wearing the cameras in Oregon are required to turn on their cameras as soon as they develop reasonable suspicion a crime has occurred. Agencies are mandated to retain footage for 180 days and release footage when it's in the public interest.
The department has also worked on the project with its slightly larger regional counterpart, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, which has also committed to adding body cams in the short term.
Spokesman Sgt. Jason Janes said the office is still developing its body cam policy. He said a cost has not yet been determined, nor a final vendor identified.
"We are currently reviewing data from the testing phase of both body-worn and in-car camera systems," he wrote to The Bulletin. "We are gathering data from the testers of the cameras as well as our IT department, and our vehicle fleet manager."
