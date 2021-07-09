In a normal world, none of it would seem unusual: Lost courthouse visitors asking for directions.
Attorneys appearing unmasked before unmasked judges.
Juries deliberating without social distancing.
But after a year and a half of emergency orders restricting court operations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the return to normal courthouse behavior feels novel.
“It is pretty strange,” said Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting. “Whenever I leave my office, I reflexively reach for my mask before I run into court. I think it’s going to take a little while for that to wear off.”
Last week, the chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court announced she was relaxing mask and social distancing mandates in court facilities.
But in Deschutes County Circuit Court, the use of remote appearances during the pandemic will still be allowed because it has made it easier for defendants and litigants to appear for most of their local hearings. Wells Ashby, presiding judge of Deschutes County Circuit Court, followed the chief justice’s announcement by announcing the continued use of remote appearances.
Judges in Deschutes County have the option of maintaining social distancing in their own courtrooms, but local attorneys report things have more or less returned to normal with the notable exception of the courthouse being far less crowded.
Bend defense attorneys praised the use of remote appearances, saying the charge of failure to appear in court all but disappeared during the pandemic.
So far in Deschutes County in 2021, no charges of failure to appear have been filed with the court, and the crime was charged only four times in 2020. Those figures are down from 24 failures to appear in 2019 and 28 in 2018.
The crime was already rarely, if ever, charged in Central Oregon’s other two counties, Crook and Jefferson.
Joel Wirtz, co-director of Bend-based public defense firm Deschutes Defenders, said residents accused of crimes have a much easier time attending hearings by video or phone, especially those who live outside Bend, where the courthouse is located.
Securing a ride to Bend isn’t easy or desirable for many defendants, many of whom don’t have valid drivers licenses or reliable transportation.
Aside from important events like trials and sentencings, many hearings in a criminal case involve administrative tasks like setting future court dates, and a defendant’s presence in court is less important, Wirtz said.
“It really is beneficial, and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to do this,” Wirtz said.
Failing to appear at scheduled hearings remains illegal in Central Oregon, but judges will now typically issue arrest warrants for no-shows, then can factor the absence into future decisions.
“The consequence is the judge is much less likely to kick ‘em loose pending case resolution if they fail to appear,” Whiting said.
Crook County district attorney Whiting instituted a policy two years ago requiring prosecutors to ask judges to hold defendants who’ve failed to appear in jail until their next court date.
“Sometimes, they keep them in custody, and sometimes, they don’t, but they’re more likely to keep them in custody if they have a history of failing to appear.”
Despite benefits of remote appearances, meeting in person is still important, both in terms of attorney-client communications as well as cases where important facts are in dispute, Wirtz said.
“It’s just like anything, like an interview or even talking to a family member. There’s just way more personal connection when you’re right there with someone.”
