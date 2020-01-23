A Deschutes County jail inmate awaiting trial after being shot three times by police on Black Friday “desperately” needs medical attention, his lawyer told a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge Thursday.
Adam Leland Gilliam is still negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors for charges related to the Nov. 29 incident that nearly took his life.
But now, he fears permanent damage to his dominant hand due to his injuries and his requests for medical attention having fallen on deaf ears at the jail, his lawyer, Katherine Griffith said.
“I’m not a medical doctor but in looking at his hand, I share his concern,” Griffith told Judge Ray Crutchley. “His hand appears very discolored, as if it does not have proper circulation. The tendons in his wrist appear that they’re not appropriately responding to stimulus. His mobility is pretty limited.”
Gilliam has served 55 days in custody — either in the hospital or jail — which is 10 more days than he’s likely to be assigned in a plea deal, Griffith said.
She asked that Gilliam be released from custody while he works out the plea deal so he can see a doctor.
But the state countered that Gilliam is known to have mental health problems and should first have a safety plan in place with the court before being released. That can’t formally happen before his next scheduled hearing, Jan. 30.
Crutchley ultimately denied Gilliam’s request.
“The problem that we have, as I see it, is he was on probation when this happened and these new charges came down,” Crutchley said. “My concern is whether he’ll reappear if released.”
In the early evening of Nov. 29, police responded to a report Gilliam had stolen a car from The Shepherd’s House homeless center on NE Division Street. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spotted him traveling in the opposite direction, turned and attempted to pull him over. Police say Gilliam refused and continued to drive close to the speed limit north on U.S. Highway 97 and past the Cascade Village Shopping Center.
Surrounded by police at an intersection behind the mall, Gilliam allegedly drove in the direction of several officers. It was enough for deputy Clint Baltzor to reasonably believe the lives of fellow deputies were at risk, according to findings of the district attorney’s lethal force investigation.
Baltzor fired five rounds into Gilliam’s vehicle, striking him three times — once in the back of the neck, once in the back of his right shoulder, and a grazing wound to the top of his head.
The shoulder injury is the one that has not healed properly and is affecting the use of his right hand, Griffith said.
Gilliam’s case has been pushed back several times for various reasons, once because the prosecuting attorney was on vacation.
Griffith told the judge the defense and prosecution are close to a plea deal and agree in terms of sentence length, but disagree on which charges he will plead to.
Gilliam is charged with the felonies of attempting to elude police and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and the misdemeanors of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Griffith told The Bulletin her client has asked to go to the hospital but been denied by jail staff. The sheriff’s office denies Gilliam isn’t receiving care.
“Gilliam received specialized care prior to arriving at the jail, as well as ongoing care by the medical professionals in our facility,” said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey. “Our medical staff are following a care plan set forth by an outside medical doctor.”
Bailey said jail staff uses “subjective and objective information and evidence” in making a determination to take an inmate to the hospital.
“Our responsibility is to keep our inmate population safe,” Bailey said. “If a medical situation arises that threatens the life and safety of any inmate, we will immediately seek emergency or specialized care.”
Griffith said defendants in jail are more likely to take plea deals, so they can get out as soon as possible. And the longer they wait, the more likely they are to settle.
“I mean, who wouldn’t?” Griffith said after the hearing. “Especially with the kind of medical issues he’s facing.”
(1) comment
If Officer Baltzor had hit his target more precisely, we would not be reading this article.
Lethal force was obviously called for. The only follow-up should be more training at the range.
