A third person in two years has now sued the Redmond Police Department alleging a toxic workplace that punishes officers who speak up.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Lt. Eric Beckwith, 13-year veteran of Redmond Police, is accused of sexist, racist and unprofessional behavior, including referring to an Asian officer as his “pocket ninja” and bragging about saran-wrapping a disabled student to a bed once in college.
“Plaintiff personally witnessed Beckwith bully and haze new recruits, reserve officers and even private citizens, especially those suffering from drug addiction,” reads the lawsuit by officer Hannah Copeland, filed Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. “This behavior was open and overt and the department and the city did nothing to curb Beckwith’s abusive behavior.”
Copeland, a 20-year Redmond officer currently employed with the department, alleges that since 2016, she’s been subjected to retaliatory discipline and bullying by Beckwith and others.
The claims echo those filed a week ago by fired 19-year Redmond officer Donald “Ryan” Fraker, who alleges in a separate lawsuit he was subjected to a campaign to destroy his career after he reported officer misconduct to supervisors. Copeland’s case also shares claims with those made by former officer Craig McClure, who sued in 2019 for age discrimination and other claims alleging that as a 42-year-old rookie he was bullied severely by other officers. His case settled out of court last year.
The three lawsuits were filed by Portland civil attorney Dan Thenell.
Hired by Redmond in 2000, Copeland has enjoyed a successful career that includes receiving the department’s Officer of the Year award in 2016 and a reputation as one of the region’s best domestic violence investigators, according to her lawsuit.
“(Copeland) had to work harder than some of her peers to achieve success as a female police officer in a male dominated field,” reads the lawsuit.
In 2016, she was awarded “acting in charge” status, meaning she would be in charge if no patrol sergeant was on duty.
Around this time, Copeland began developing concerns over Beckwith’s conduct and favorable treatment for his friends, specifically fellow members of the SWAT team and the members of the five-person elected board of the Redmond officers’ union.
The lawsuit states that as Beckwith was promoted, first to sergeant then to lieutenant, he became increasingly bold in his abuse and wielded his authority to “prevent challenge or dissent.”
Beckwith allegedly bragged about past instances of bullying, relaying stories about hazing fellow classmates at Idaho State University.
“Beckwith is a charismatic speaker and would include many details in his stories, which made (Copeland) extremely uncomfortable,” the lawsuit claims. “One such story involved Beckwith using saran wrap to wrap a special needs student to their bed.”
Copeland states that among the officers singled out for severe bullying and mistreatment was McClure.
After McClure sued in 2019, she met with representatives of the city’s insurer, Citycounty Insurance Service, and provided “significant” details about mistreatment she witnessed. In a separate meeting with her union representative, union President Derek Hicks at one point paused the recording to take Copeland outside the room to admonish her that she was “opening doors that should remain shut.”
After this, Beckwith’s demeanor toward Copeland noticeably changed, she states. He would regularly work in close proximity to her and attempt to discuss the McClure case in an effort to make her feel remorse for her disclosures, according to the suit.
Following her deposition, Copeland was stripped of her “acting in charge” status in retaliation, and, she says, she was also felt forced to resign her position as a defensive tactics instructor in the department, to stay out of proximity of Beckwith, who supervised training programs.
Copeland is asking for $250,000 in damages.
Beckwith moved to the area to work as a sports reporter for The Bulletin before transitioning to law enforcement in 2007. As an officer, he can be seen in several widely viewed online videos interrogating murderer Edwin Lara, after his arrest in 2016 in the high-profile killing of Central Oregon Community College student Kaylee Ann Sawyer.
