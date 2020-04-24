The estate of a Bend man who died of salmonella claims he was served tainted chicken enchilada meals, according to a $2.5 million wrongful death lawsuit filed against El Rodeo restaurant.
The lawsuit was filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court by the estate of Arthur Charles Sutton, who died Aug. 16 at 70. The month before, he dined twice at El Rodeo, a Mexican restaurant at 785 SE 3rd St.
El Rodeo owners Rodolfo and Lorena Arias did not return messages seeking comment.
David Wallace, the attorney for Sutton's widow, Marva Lamping, said the lawsuit is a matter of public health.
"Oftentimes wrongful death suits get publicity because of the dollar amount, but this case is more about our safety in the community," Wallace wrote in an email to The Bulletin. "We are living in times of a pandemic and mistruths about how best to address everyone's safety. It's important to have a stage, even if that's in the courtroom, for a 12 juror community to decide the truth that keeps them safe."
On July 16, Sutton went to El Rodeo and ate a meal of a chicken enchilada with rice, cabbage dip, coleslaw and chips, according to the lawsuit. Over the next few days, Sutton experienced “constant dull aching pain in his abdomen, significant bowel problems, sweating and difficulty moving,” the lawsuit states.
Sutton returned July 23 and ate the same meal. Toward the end of the night, his symptoms grew “extraordinarily” worse.
“He was unable to control his bowels and reported pain so significant that he could not lay down and was moaning in pain,” the lawsuit states.
On July 24, he was taken to the emergency department of St. Charles Bend, where he was treated for dehydration, vomiting with nausea and other conditions. He was discharged from the hospital two days later.
On July 29, he was readmitted to the emergency department at St. Charles Bend with severe diarrhea, kidney failure and other conditions.
Sutton was pronounced dead two weeks later, the cause determined to be sepsis with acute organ dysfunction due to salmonella. The lawsuit states that before Sutton’s death, samples of his blood had tested positive for a species of salmonella.
Salmonella is a bacterium that lives in the intestinal tracts of humans and other animals and is usually transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated food.
According to Sutton's obituary in The Burns Times-Herald, he grew up primarily in Burns, lived the last 20 years of his life in Bend, and worked as a drug and alcohol counselor. The obit states, "He was very brave."
