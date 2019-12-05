A judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a former Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who alleged his former employer failed to apply veterans preference when he was passed over for promotion.

Ronny L. Dozier alleged Deschutes County failed to follow a state law that mandates military veterans receive preference when applying for a promotion in a civil service position. Then a sergeant, Dozier was passed over for lieutenant in 2015 and again in 2016. Dozier filed a lawsuit for each rejected promotion.

The suit dismissed Thursday by Deschutes County Judge Locke A. Williams concerns the 2015 promotion process. A hearing on a motion to dismiss the other lawsuit is scheduled for next week.

A message left with Dozier’s attorney, Sean Riddell, was not returned.

The suit named the county as well as Deschutes Sheriff Shane Nelson, his predecessor Larry Blanton and former sheriff’s Capt. Scott Beard.

The lawsuit alleged Beard, who’s in federal prison for embezzlement and other charges, was biased against military veterans due to his own dishonorable discharge from the military.

Dozier began his law enforcement career in 1992 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. In 1995, he joined the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and in 2006, he was promoted to sergeant.

According to state police academy records, Dozier was demoted in 2016.

He retired in 2018.