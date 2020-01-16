Local law enforcement agencies are seeking volunteers for a focus group on marijuana.
A multi-agency program called Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement is looking for 20 people to participate in a meeting Feb. 12 that will help agencies gauge the community's knowledge of legal and illegal marijuana activity in Deschutes County, according to a release from the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
The DCIME includes members of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County District Attorney's office.
The focus group meeting will be held 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the DeArmond Conference Room on the first floor of the Deschutes County Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend.
