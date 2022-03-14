A La Pine man is suing St. Charles Health System for $43.5 million after he was paralyzed following complications from brain surgery.
Jackie Dale Yeley filed suit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, through his attorneys with the Barton Law Group of Newport. The lawsuit alleges medical malpractice and also names Bend-based surgery provider Northwest Brain and Spine.
St. Charles was served Friday, according to spokeswoman Lisa Goodman.
“We feel deep compassion for Mr. Yeley and his family managing this situation,” she wrote The Bulletin. “But we believe St. Charles caregivers provided excellent care, and we are confident that any factfinder will agree.”
On Jan. 8, 2020, Yeley underwent a neurological procedure — a surgical decompression of the lumbar spine — at St. Charles Bend to address numbness in his left foot and “vague left leg pain.”
The procedure was performed by Dr. Kent Yundt, who along with several other doctors and numerous nurses attended to Yeley. During the procedure, Yeley suffered an accidental dural tear, which Yundt noted and repaired, according to the lawsuit. The dura is a tough, fibrous membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
The next day, Yeley’s condition worsened and he complained to staff of severe pain, according to the lawsuit.
On Jan. 10, a different surgeon performed two emergency procedures to drain fluid and relieve pressure on Yeley’s brain.
As a result of the complications, Yeley never recovered sensation in his lower extremities or the use of his legs.
The suit states Yeley suffered noneconomic damages of $38 million and noneconomic damages of $5.5 million.
