Prosecutors allege a La Pine man acted with extreme indifference in causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old mother from Culver.
Brandon Tylor Kern, 30, is accused of first-degree manslaughter for allegedly driving while drunk when he was involved in a Nov. 6. collision that killed Alisa Rose Miller and seriously injured two others.
Though the case is still likely months from a resolution, the mother of one of the crash victims said her daughter's injuries will be with her long past a criminal trial.
"Seriously injured does not begin to describe what my daughter went through," said Veronica Williams, mother of Noelle Saunders, who was a high school senior at the time of the wreck. "Even if he got life in prison without parole or even the death penalty, I know that's not going to fix my daughter or bring back Alisa."
The head-on collision occurred around midnight on U.S. Highway 97 between Madras and Terrebonne, according to Oregon State Police. Kern was driving a full-size Chevrolet pickup truck north with his fiancé, Shawna Henkemeyer. Saunders, then 17, was driving a Honda Civic coupe south to Redmond with Miller, her friend who was in the passenger seat.
The vehicles collided near SW Park Lane about 1½ miles north of the highway crossing at Crooked River. The coupe was crushed. The pickup flipped.
Miller was declared dead at the scene. She had worked at the popular Beetle Bailey Burgers diner in Culver and had a husband and a 1-year-old daughter, Piper.
Saunders, Henkemeyer and Kern were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.
Henkemeyer received a scalp laceration, and Kern was hospitalized for less than a day, according to Saunders mother. Meanwhile, Saunders suffered 22 broken bones rendering her dominant right hand useless. Saunders was in the hospital for 67 days and endured 80 hours of surgery, Williams said.
"She cannot tie her shoes or write her own name," Williams said.
On Feb. 17, a grand jury charged Kern with first-degree manslaughter, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche explained the lag in time by saying all the evidence in the case needed to be secured before it could be taken to a grand jury.
Kern is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The first four counts are Measure 11 offenses in Oregon, punishable by lengthy automatic prison sentences. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Kern could receive up to 24 years in prison .
Leriche said he won’t discuss the facts of the case or why he elected to pursue a charge of first-degree manslaughter, which in Oregon requires a finding that a defendant acted with “extreme indifference” to human life, a term not defined by statute.
In Deschutes County, recent defendants Shantel Lynn Witt and David William Fincher were both found guilty of first-degree manslaughter following short bench trials.
For Kern, his criminal record and behavior since the crash could be part of the state's case, according to Williams.
Kern was arrested for drunken driving in 2014. At the time, he completed diversion treatment and no conviction was added to his record. In 2016, he was convicted of fourth-degree assault and reckless driving for a road-rage incident in Deschutes County, for which he received 10 days jail and 18 months probation.
Kern was arraigned March 4 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, and hearings were held in April and May to consider motions to reduce his bail.
Kern, who recently worked for a Bend-based construction cleanup company, according to his Facebook profile, remains an inmate of the Jefferson County jail. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
His attorney, Tim Gassner, said in court filings that the prosecution has not turned over all information about the case as required by law, "putting the defendant at an unfair disadvantage at trial and thus violating the defense rights to due process of law and the right to a fair trial."
Kern appeared in court Thursday for a pre-trial conference.
As for Saunders, her mother said she will pursue a GED when she is ready.
Williams said she was inspired watching her daughter begin to advocate for herself and manage her care as a hospital patient.
"That's when she became an adult in my eyes," Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.