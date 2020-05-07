A La Pine man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged prolonged assault of a friend involving dousing the man in gasoline and removing his prosthetic leg.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an injured man in a remote forested area east of La Pine.
A man had been left outside a relative’s house, in the middle of Cassidy Drive in the 16000 block of that street. Police believe Troy Kenneth Dahl, 34, left the man in the street, rang the relative’s doorbell and drove away.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the two men are acquaintances and have been in a long-standing feud. Wednesday night, they were driving in Dahl’s Chevrolet Tahoe and arguing when Dahl drove into the woods, where he punched the other man, hit him with pepper spray and removed his prosthetic leg and tossed it into the woods, according to the sheriff's office.
“Dahl then poured gasoline on the victim and threatened to light him on fire using a cigarette lighter,” wrote sheriff’s Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp. “Dahl did not light the victim on fire.”
Dahl did put the victim and his prosthetic leg into the “trunk area” of his SUV and drove to the man’s relative’s house.
Deputies located the vehicle but Dahl was not with it.
The victim sustained injuries but was not taken to a medical facility, police say.
Dahl turned himself into to police Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, coercion, unlawful use of pepper spray and driving with a suspended license. He was lodged at the Deschutes County jail.
