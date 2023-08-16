US-NEWS-OREGON-SUPREME-COURT-DENIES-ATTORNEY-1-PO.jpg (copy)

The historic Oregon Supreme Court building is next to the Capitol in Salem.

 Therese Bottomly/The Oregonian, file

Gov. Tina Kotek appointed Oregon labor and civil rights attorney Aruna Masih as a justice to the state’s Supreme Court.

“As a practicing attorney, Aruna will bring direct and recent experience working for people — an invaluable perspective that will strengthen the current Oregon Supreme Court,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement announcing Masih’s selection. She takes the seat vacated by Adrienne Nelson, who was confirmed to the federal bench earlier this year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.