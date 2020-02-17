Following a successful appeal, a Klamath Falls woman is back in Bend to face charges she smothered her grandmother to death, and this time prosecutors will be without a key witness.
Angela Christine Judd, 49, made her first court appearance in her new trial Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. She was given a court-appointed attorney and told to return this week to determine whether she’ll be allowed out of custody.
In December, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned Judd’s manslaughter conviction for allegedly killing Nada Bodholdt on New Year’s Eve in 2015.
Bodholdt was 92 and living in Stone Lodge retirement home in Bend at the time of her death. Judd was a registered nurse working in Klamath Falls.
Judd allegedly confessed to counselor Wendy Jones in January and February 2016 after meeting with Jones through her employer’s employee assistance program. Jones contacted police, believing she was required to under the state’s mandatory reporting requirements for elder abuse.
Jones’ statements to detectives were key evidence for police, court records show.
“One of the distinguishing features about this case is the lack of physical evidence that a crime occurred,” Judd’s former trial attorney, Jonathan Ash, wrote in 2016. “The only potential evidence linking decedent’s death to the defendant is a questionable statement made to a counselor/social worker which was never recorded.”
Ash fought the inclusion of Judd’s alleged confession, arguing her statements to the counselor were privileged. But Deschutes Judge Beth Bagley sided with the state and ruled Jones could testify against Judd.
Following Bagley’s ruling, Judd agreed to a conditional plea deal, accepting a 75-month prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to the lesser included offense of manslaughter.
But the plea deal included a condition that Judd could appeal Bagley’s ruling that Jones could testify.
In its December ruling, the appeals court concluded that under the state’s elder abuse statute, the counselor was permitted only to make an initial report to authorities.
The court ruled that Judd’s statements to her counselor otherwise remained privileged.
District Attorney John Hummel told The Bulletin he’s not considering dropping charges against Judd despite losing a valuable witness.
Judd’s next hearing is scheduled for Friday.
