For the second time, a Klamath Falls woman pleaded guilty in a Bend courtroom to smothering her grandmother to death on New Year’s Eve 2015.
Now with her case finally resolved, Angela Judd could be released from prison in 10 months.
In 2016, Judd, 49, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Nada Bodholdt and was sentenced to 75 months in prison. But Judd’s plea deal included a provision allowing her to appeal a pre-trial decision in her case. The decision concerned the legal question of whether Judd’s confessions to a social worker were privileged, as they would be in other client-therapist relationships.
In December, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned Judd’s conviction and sent the case back for retrial. She has so far served 50 months of the original 75-month prison sentence.
Her new sentence is 60 months, to be followed by three years post-prison supervision.
“Ms. Judd took the law into her own hands and killed her grandmother,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement. “This constitutes a crime, and for this she was rightly held accountable.”
At the time of the killing, Judd was a registered nurse and also her grandmother’s caretaker.
Bodholdt was 92 and a resident of Stone Lodge assisted living facility in Bend.
Bodholdt had a terminal illness and had been receiving end-of-life care for several months and no one suspected foul play in her death, according to prosecutor Matt Nelson.
Her death was ruled natural and her body was cremated. About a month later, Judd met with the social worker to discuss some personal issues, and confessed to smothering her grandmother with a pillow.
“She talked in detail about drinking some wine to get up the courage to hold the pillow to her grandmother’s face, and how her grandmother struggled until she finally stopped,” Nelson said.
The social worker, Wendy Jones, was a mandatory reporter for elder abuse and believed she was required to contact police.
On Monday, COVID-19-related social distancing guidelines were in place in the now nearly deserted Deschutes County Courthouse.
Prosecutor Nelson wore plastic gloves and a facemask and stood in the jury box to keep distance from other attorneys.
Appearing by video from the jail, Judd looked down as Nelson read aloud two letters from relatives of Bodholdt.
“I try to think about the good memories,” wrote Bodholdt’s niece Sheila Evans. “However, these good thoughts are washed away by thoughts of the violent way she died. I will carry these terrible images with me for the rest of my life. I don’t understand how you could take your grandmother’s life after all that she did for you.”
Niece Sharon Morris-Reade wrote she too is haunted by thoughts of her aunt’s last moments.
“Lawyers can argue about whose testimony is admissible,” she wrote. “That doesn’t change the fact that she confessed to murdering my aunt. That makes her a murderer.”
Lawyers for both sides said the Court of Appeals ruling left many issues unaddressed and the case was likely to be appealed again, regardless who won at retrial.
“This case could be fought for quite a few more years,” said defense attorney Peter Parnickis.
At her previous sentencing hearing, in 2016, several of Judd’s family members spoke on her behalf. This time, she was alone, and spoke for about 30 seconds.
“I have done 50 out of 75 months of my sentence and it has been quite a journey, to say the least,” she said. “I know that I have resolved a lot of demons. I owe my family an apology, and my friends an apology, for what I have put them through, and I am only looking forward from here on out to restart my life.”
