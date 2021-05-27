Accused triple murderer Randall Richard Kilby pleaded not guilty in his two pending homicide cases Thursday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Kilby, 35, will be back in a week to schedule trial dates.
"Thank you, your honor. Have a good morning," was all the defendant said in the 12-minute hearing.
Kilby is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three of second-degree murder for a pair of alleged attacks that stunned a quiet southwest Bend subdivision this winter.
In one case, Kilby is accused of fatally attacking his friend Daphne Banks, 43, on Christmas morning. In the other, he's accused of murdering his roommates, brothers-in-law Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor, 66, and Benjamin "Benny" Taylor, 69, around March 20.
That Kilby was out of custody after the alleged attack on Banks has been a major point of contention for friends and relatives of the victims. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has defended the investigation into Kilby, saying authorities were being careful so as to ensure a conviction.
At Thursday's hearing, Kilby's attorneys said they will request a two-week trial in the Banks case be held in April, to be followed by a two-week trial in the Taylor case that would be held in June 2022.
Prosecutors, however, indicated they intend to file a motion to consolidate the two cases.
"Obviously, this case takes very high priority with the court," Judge Wells Ashby said. "But as you gentlemen know, the court has other high-priority cases, as well."
Several people connected to the case attended the hearing. Banks' daughter Laci Killian stood and raised several concerns, and Ashby allowed her to speak. She objected to Kilby being represented by attorney Thomas Spear, whom she said attended her mother's memorial service Jan. 17.
Spear said he attended on the invitation of a mutual friend and is confident there is no conflict.
Killian filed a letter with the court outlining her objections. Ashby told her he'd read her letter.
"What I've seen so far is not adequate to remove Mr. Spear as trial counsel," Ashby said.
On Christmas morning, Daphne Banks was found unconscious in the detached garage at 60971 Granite Drive, where she'd been living. Kilby, the only witness, claimed she fell off a stool and hit her head, though police and doctors didn't believe that explanation. Kilby was arrested that day on suspicion of assault.
Banks survived for two weeks at St. Charles Bend before dying from her injuries.
The state was still building its case in the Banks matter when the bodies of the Taylor brothers-in-law were found March 21 inside the Granite Drive home. A hatchet had been used in that attack, Hummel has said.
At the time, four people lived in the house: the Taylors, Kilby and Kilby's mother, Darlene Allen.
Allen said that on the night in question, her son had held her captive. The next day she suggested they go for a walk, which is when she signaled a bystander to call for help.
Kilby was arrested nearby, at which point he reportedly confessed to using a hammer to attack Banks on Christmas Day, Killian has said.
On April 6, the Granite Drive home was lost in a fire. Allen told police she started a fire in the fireplace to help clear the flue, then fell asleep in her car. She was not charged in the fire and remains uncharged with any crime.
In addition to Spear, Kilby will be defended by attorney Michelle McIver. Spear and McIver defended Joanna Lynn Kasner, a onetime Bend resident found guilty except for insanity in the random shooting death of her neighbor.
The Kilby murder cases will be prosecuted by Aaron Brenneman and Kyle Pearson of the Deschutes County District Attorney's office.
In his career, Brenneman has been both a prosecution and defense attorney, working three spells as a prosecutor at different points. He was involved in one recent major homicide trial as a defense attorney, when he represented Sacora Rose Horn-Garcia, who along with her husband was found guilty of murdering their 5-year-old daughter, Maliyha Hope Garcia, in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.