On Friday, at the Family Kitchen community meal program in Bend, nearly everyone was feeling the absence of Kecia Weaver, the longtime Bend Police officer they viewed as a trusted friend.
“It sucks,” said Donna Burklo, program director. “That’s the truth. I’m sad. She’s in my speed dial.”
Building relationships in the homeless community can take time, especially for police officers. It takes training and experience, and it helps to have a special personality. And according to homeless service providers and homeless residents, Bend Police just lost one of the best in Weaver, who started a new job last week at the nearby, and considerably smaller, Sunriver Police Department.
The 51-year-old Weaver, who was a member of Bend Police Department’s Crisis Response Team, said she wanted to “ramp down” to a quieter assignment for her last two years before she can claim retirement benefits. She said staffing difficulties at Bend Police throughout the pandemic had made it difficult to do the kind of hands-on, relational work she prefers.
“I really like the ‘people’ part of the job,” Weaver said.
Over 28 years as an officer, Weaver came to specialize in trust-building, conflict resolution and clear communication. Instead of the latest technology, Weaver kept her patrol truck stocked with granola bars and bottled water.
Her role with the Crisis Response Team brought her in close contact with Bend’s homeless population, and Weaver was an important link between law enforcement and homeless service providers, the person they’d call or text when a familiar face failed to show up.
“She is amazing, and we love her,” said Korey Devine, coordinator of the Shepherd’s House shower truck. “’Protect and serve’ — she nailed that job description.”
The crisis team plays an important role diverting people who might otherwise end up in a hospital emergency department or jail.
“She was an incredibly gentle presence when I was with her, very relational, very empathetic posture toward all the people that she interacted with,” said Evan Hendrix, coordinator for Project Share, which provides services and supplies to people and their pets.
“Gosh, her heart just seemed to be with people in vulnerable places in our community, and in trying to divert them from the judicial system.”
Hendrix said he’s noticed agency-wide training in crisis intervention, training Weaver helped spearhead, seems to show in officers he encounters.
“We do bump into Bend Police officers every now and again, and I’m impressed with their posture toward the unhoused community that we’re usually connected with,” Hendrix said. “I’ve been impressed with their people and knowledge, and I think Kecia really spearheaded that kind of work within the Bend Police Department.”
But the assignments Weaver excelled at are also the ones Bend Police had to cut or scale back as a result of low staffing levels during the pandemic.
According to a Bend Police, the agency was hit by a combination of factors: a number of retirements, as well as people who have chosen to go to other agencies, such as Sunriver Police or the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
“In addition, we have seen some people leave the profession for other opportunities outside of law enforcement,” said spokeswoman Sheila Miller. “Some are seeking a change in lifestyle, and some may have left the profession because of that nationwide conversation around policing we’ve all seen over the past couple years.”
The comparably sized Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has averaged no fewer than 19 staff vacancies since 2019.
It was while serving as a dorm resident adviser her junior year at Washington State University that Weaver decided to become a cop. Several of her residents had come to her with questions about intimate partner violence, sexual assault and suicidal thoughts.
“Being a student only a few years older, I was unprepared to handle some of what the girls were talking to me about,” she said.
She reached out to campus police for help.
“The officers who showed up really made an impression on me,” she said. “They were kind and helpful and funny, when appropriate, and informative,” she said. “I had thought that police were generally people to avoid, and it just kind of got my attention.”
She went on a ride-along with a female officer. A few days later, she changed her major from mass communication to criminal justice.
After a spell with campus police, she was moved to the larger Pullman Police Department and started working the larger campus area. In 1999, she transferred to Bend Police.
“You learn over time that maybe the most important part of the job is communicating with people,” she said. “And one of the hardest skills to learn is how to word your demands with people.”
Officials regard Weaver as a key figure in keeping the peace at the tense camp-clearing at Juniper Ridge last summer.
Though Weaver has said her departure from Bend Police had to do with staffing levels, Burklo thought there might be more there.
Burklo said there’s a popular misconception that it’s police who sweep homeless camps when they decide to. But for camps located on private parcels, it’s often the owner who requests law enforcement be present during camp closures to keep the peace. This was the case with a camp off Revere Avenue, which was on land owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation and which was cleared last year.
Burklo remembers activists hurling abusive comments at Weaver, and how that seemed to affect her for days.
“When she’s been on duty at a camp closure, knowing well the people who are being relocated and the trauma they’re experiencing, she’s had to do her work while being screamed at, not by those in the camps, but by community members who claim to speak for houseless neighbors,” Burklo said. “If only they knew her like those living houseless know her.”
They certainly knew her at Family Kitchen, where they shared stories Friday about Weaver — how she drove people to pick up their prescription medication and fretted about whether to wear her uniform to memorial services for homeless people she worked with. She is kind, a “crier” who teared up when people discussed their circumstances.
Lara Myers remembers when she was sleeping in an alley off Emerson Avenue, Weaver regularly dropped off garbage bags and other needed supplies.
“She has a good heart,” she said. “She would help everybody.”
Little things can sometimes have a huge impact. Greg Lelacheur, who goes by Grasshopper, remembers once on a very hot day, Weaver gave him a Powerade. But also, she gave him more than that, he said.
Lelacheur remembers being outside the DMV office on U.S. Highway 97 trying to lock up his bicycle. He remembers people seemed on edge due to the heat. Police received six complaints about him that day from DMV customers and others. He knows people get scared when he talks to himself in public.
Weaver was the officer who responded to the call on the side of the highway.
“I told her what was happening, and she was in tears listening to me. She was like, physically, in tears. I was like, ‘whoa.’ She said she didn’t want to take me to jail,” he said.
Weaver asked him to pour out the 40-ounce bottle of alcohol he had. He said, “OK, Kecia, I’ll do it for you.”
She got a Powerade from her truck.
“That’s all I needed, a Powerade and a good talk with her,” said Lelacheur, 50. “She’s the only one who ever gave me Powerade. It hit the spot perfectly.”
