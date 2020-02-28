A week after she berated hospital staff and bragged about killing her neighbor, Joanna Lynn Kasner was calm and cordial in a police interview.
The contrast was underscored Friday during testimony in the second day of Kasner’s murder trial in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Prosecutors introduced evidence suggesting heavy marijuana use played a role in Kasner’s violent attack on Valerie Ann Peterson on Jan. 16, 2019. Kasner allegedly shot her neighbor six times before grabbing her by the face and beating her.
Prosecutors say the behavior change was because Kasner, who they claim was a heavy marijuana user, had not used the drug in six days. But Kasner’s attorneys say it was because she had begun taking mental health medication once she was in custody.
More audio and video evidence was played in court Friday and more witnesses were heard in the murder trial of Kasner, 50.
A growing mound of evidence appears to show Kasner killed Peterson, and her lawyers haven’t contested it. Evidence included audio from St. Charles Bend of Kasner bragging about “killing that b---h,” and video of her walking out her front door and returning in blood-stained clothes. But the case will likely come down to the question of whether Kasner was legally insane at the time.
In one clip introduced Friday, recorded six days after the shooting, Kasner is heard laughing with a detective in Deschutes County jail. She’s polite to the detective, who came to the jail to serve Kasner with a search warrant.
The detective explains that he needs to read her the entire document and that it might take a while.
“That’s OK. I got plenty of time,” she joked.
Officers and paramedics who searched Kasner’s home reported it smelled strongly of marijuana. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Detective Ron Brown provided photos from the home, one showing a half-gallon jar full of weed.
Toxicologist Jolene Bierly, who reviewed results of blood and urine analysis conducted by her employer, AMS Labs, testified Friday the only drug found in Kasner’s samples was marijuana.
Steve Gunnels, chief deputy district attorney for Deschutes County, asked Bierly if the amount of the active compound in marijuana detected — 40 nanograms per milliliter — was an “unusual amount.”
“I can say it’s more than the average DUI case,” Bierly said “But without knowing her use history, I can’t really say.”
Defense attorney T.J. Spear countered by asking how marijuana affects someone with mental illness.
“That’s really outside my expertise,” she said.
“That’s all I was looking for,” Spear said.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Detective Doug Jackson testified Kasner told police she’d ingested CBD oil on the day of the shooting.
Jackson presented video clips and still images captured by Kasner’s home surveillance system during the incident. They show Kasner leaving her home out her front door, then returning with a large bloodstain on her chest.
After allegedly killing Peterson, the state alleges Kasner tried to kill Karlena Johnson, a tenant of hers who rented space for her RV and hookup in Kasner’s driveway.
One chilling still image entered into evidence shows Kasner chasing her tenant in her front yard, a knife in each hand.
State forensic scientist Kori Barnum arrived at Kasner’s home around 3:10 p.m. after the shooting, she testified. It was a gray winter day. The rain turned to freezing rain after sunset.
Barnum showed pictures she took around Kasner’s home — of a pair of eyeglasses thought to belong to Peterson laying in the snow. A smear or blood that would test negative for “human” (it likely belonged to a dog allegedly shot by Kasner, a standard poodle named Taggart). And beside an “EVIDENCE” placard, one spent 9mm Luger-caliber cartridge.
Throughout the trial, Kasner has sat expressionless in a wheelchair, her eyelids coming close to closing.
Near the end of the Friday, Deschutes County corrections Lt. Joshua McGowan testified to Kasner’s “pleasant” demeanor during her 13 months as a jail inmate.
Kasner is housed with other inmates in general population and regularly engages in jail programs, including religious services and drug and alcohol addiction groups.
“I would say that she has displayed similar behavior to other inmates,” McGowan said.
Spear again highlighted Kasner’s mental health treatment, asking McGowan if he knew Kasner had received stabilizing medications since her arrest, including the antipsychotic drug seroquel and the antidepressant trazodone.
There are several possible outcomes to the trial, as Kasner could be found guilty or guilty-except-for-insanity of the various charges against her.
As far as punishment, at one extreme, she could receive a life prison sentence with parole possible after 25 years. At the other extreme, she could be sent to the Oregon State Hospital for evaluation for an unknown amount of time.
Trial resumes Monday morning with testimony from medical experts.
