The Bend woman accused of gunning down her neighbor was sentenced to lifetime state psychiatric supervision after being found guilty except for insanity this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Joanna Lynn Kasner was ordered to be placed under the lifetime supervision of the Oregon Psychiatric Review Board and committed to the state mental hospital in Salem.
Kasner, 50, could potentially be released under supervision if the review board later determines she no longer poses a risk to others.
Trial proceedings concluded Wednesday with expert witness testimony, closing arguments, rendering of the verdict and sentencing.
On the morning of Jan. 16, 2019, Kasner shot Valerie Anne Peterson six times as Peterson walked dogs on a loop around their neighborhood. Kasner then used her handgun to threaten several neighbors who attempted to come to Peterson’s aid, before retreating inside her house and refusing to come out for police for several hours.
Audio played at trial depicts Kasner after her arrest, ranting furiously to police and hospital staff. One moment she admits to “killing that b----” and beating Peterson in the face, and the next, she politely asks an officer to turn up the volume of a radio.
The trial represented a rare instance of attorneys on both sides seeking the same verdict. Both the state and the defense asked Judge Stephen Forte for a finding of guilty except for insanity for Kasner’s most serious charge: first-degree murder.
“The judge got it right,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. “There’s no doubt why Ms. Kasner committed the horrific murder she committed: it was her deteriorated mental condition. That doesn’t make it any easier for the family of the victim. They lost their loved one, regardless of the motivations behind the murder, and I feel for them.”
Due to expert witness availability, the case took place over four days in February, March and April. At the time trial began, the state’s expert witness, Dr. Wil Berry, had not completed his evaluation of the case and rendered his opinion.
When trial resumed Wednesday, Berry and the defense’s expert witness, Michelle Guyton, essentially agreed Kasner meets the legal definition for guilty except for insanity.
Kasner is diagnosed with a rare persecutory-type delusional disorder and cannot regulate her actions without treatment. As early as 2003, she imagined a vast conspiracy against her. Her fantasies contained elements of actual events in her life. For instance, Kasner was once in an accidental T-bone collision with a Washington State Police officer, but as her illness worsened, the incident took on greater significance in her mind.
On Wednesday, Forte issued a split verdict, finding her guilty of menacing three other neighbors and guilty except for insanity for the other charges. For the charges she was guilty of, she was sentenced to 6 months in jail, time she has already served.
Though not physically disabled, Kasner spent the trial seated in a wheelchair and rarely spoke.
Shortly after her arrest, she was placed on antipsychotic medication, which muted a lot of her more extreme emotional responses, according to her attorney, TJ Spear.
But she still believes “they” are after her.
“Over the past 10-12 months, we would tell her what happened and she would just break down and cry,” Spear said.
