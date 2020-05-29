Bend-area residents are planning a Justice for George Floyd rally Saturday to call attention to his death after a white Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck.
The gathering will begin around 10:45 a.m. in front of Bank of America at the corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue, according to a Facebook event page.
Four days after George Floyd died, rallies have sprung up around the county in solidarity to Floyd, who is black. By early evening Friday, more than 100 people indicated they would attend the rally in Bend.
Also Friday, Bend Police Chief Jim Porter released a statement on the incident, which was captured on video and has now been viewed millions of times.
"After 42 years of policing, I did not believe there existed a situation or set of circumstances that could bring me to tears in an instant or cause me to question my fundamental trust in American justice," Porter wrote. "But after having watched the brutal murder of George Floyd, I was proven wrong."
Porter told The Bulletin that Bend Police would schedule individual meetings next week with community partners to discuss "Minnesota."
"Watching men who were sworn to protect and serve do the opposite by victimizing and murdering has given me doubt," Porter wrote in his statement. "The threat by leaders to march our military into cities and shooting those who are impacted by police brutality is cowardly and irresponsible and does nothing to resolve this challenge."
The incident was bad but so are the rioters and liberals defending them.
