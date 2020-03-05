MADRAS — A woman accused of stealing nearly $80,000 from students of Madras High School must admit guilt if she wants to take a plea deal, a judge said.
Misty Rose Foster came to Jefferson County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a plea and sentencing to resolve an October 2019 case alleging extensive embezzlement from student programs and fundraisers over a three-year period.
Foster, 45, is accused of first-degree aggravated theft and other crimes. She has no prior criminal record.
Her original plea bargain was arranged through the Oregon Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case in lieu of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office due to a conflict of interest.
Under the plea deal, Foster would have agreed to repay the full $79,350 she’s accused of stealing, as well as serve two years supervised probation, in exchange for pleading “guilty by way of Alford.” In an Alford plea, as it’s called, a defendant decides to take advantage of a plea deal while maintaining innocence.
The distinction would be important if Foster were sued later on, her attorney, Bryan Donahue, told the judge. If sued, Foster could be forced to pay additional damages, Donahue said.
“If someone in this type of scenario enters a straight guilty plea, that’s something that could be used against them in a civil matter,” he said. “She’s going to have a criminal record, but as her defense counsel, I also have a responsibility to protect her civilly.”
Judge Daina Vitolins said it’s important for Foster to admit guilt to the people of Jefferson County.
“When I look at the plea that’s been negotiated, quite frankly, I’m shocked that she’s not going to prison,” Vitolins said. “That’s a significant benefit that she gets today as a result of this plea, and my opinion is the least she could do is admit to the community that what she did was wrong.”
Foster worked for years as a bookkeeper at Madras High School.
In this role, she was required to collect payments from various sources and regularly deposit them into the school’s bank account.
She failed to stick to the prescribed deposit schedule, and sometime before 2016, she began engaging in a “cash substitution scheme,” according to Colin Benson, special prosecutor with the justice department.
“Like any scheme where losses from theft are covered with subsequent payments, it was not sustainable,” Benson wrote in a sentencing memo.
This is how the scheme worked, according to Benson: Foster would allow cash and checks to accumulate without depositing them. Before she’d make a deposit, she’d remove cash from and replace it with enough accumulated checks to equal the amount of cash stolen.
The scheme went unnoticed until a student fundraiser in late spring 2019 called “squares” that was especially successful. In the fundraiser, “squares” were sold at a fixed price, and the number of squares sold was well-known to students involved.
When financial records didn’t reflect the number of squares sold, school officials looked into the matter and discovered discrepancies between bank records and records in the school’s bookkeeping software.
Joined by several supporters, Foster came to court Wednesday ready to plead guilty by Alford. Also in court were representatives of Madras High and the Jefferson County School District.
Benson told the judge that Alford pleas were new to him.
“I didn’t know anything about an Alford plea except what I saw on an episode of ‘Law & Order’ I watched on an airplane once,” he told the judge.
Donahue, the opposing counsel, told the judge he was “frankly, a little shocked” there needed to be a discussion of Alford pleas in court.
Alford pleas originated with a 1970 death penalty case in North Carolina. Today, states can decide if defendants may use them. Oregon allows them, although judges aren’t required to accept them.
Another plea hearing in Foster’s case is scheduled for Monday. Donahue declined to tell The Bulletin whether his client will plead guilty.
