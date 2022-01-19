A former Deschutes County Circuit judge now serving on the state Court of Appeals was just named to the highest court in Oregon.
Roger J. DeHoog was announced as the next justice of the Oregon Supreme Court in a statement Wednesday by the office of Gov. Kate Brown.
He fills a vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Lynn R. Nakamoto. The appointment is effective "immediately," according to the governor's office.
Washington County Circuit Judge Ramon A. Pagán will fill the vacancy created by DeHoog leaving the Court of Appeals. Kristina Hellman, and Anna M. Joyce were also announced as new additions to the Court of Appeals.
According to the governor's office, DeHoog served as a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge from 2012 to 2015, when he was appointed to the Court of Appeals. Prior to his judicial service, DeHoog practiced as a Deschutes County public defender from 1993 to 2000, and handled criminal defense and domestic relations cases while in private practice in Bend from 2000 to 2007. In 2008, DeHoog joined the Oregon Department of Justice’s Special Litigation Unit, which handles major state litigation on a variety of matters, including environmental, constitutional, and consumer protection laws.
DeHoog attended Dartmouth College and the University of Oregon Law School. He serves on the board of NeighborImpact, a community agency in Central Oregon. He is the second Asian Pacific American to serve on the Oregon Supreme Court, and is the only judge on either of Oregon’s appellate courts from outside the Willamette Valley.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.