A judge on Monday denied a unique request by two defendants accused in a 2020 violent incident on a Bend transit bus.
Michael Lee Brinster was charged with assault and fired as a driver for Cascades East Transit after forcibly removing a homeless Black rider from the bus in a chokehold.
The rider, Dorian Zane Allstot, was himself arrested at the scene for allegedly spitting on and threatening Brinster following the chokehold.
Brinster is the alleged victim in Allstot's case, and Allstot is the alleged victim in Brinster's case. On Monday morning, the two men appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court having signed a civil compromise consenting to the dismissal of all charges against the other person.
"Both parties acknowledge a mutual civil compromise as a just and equitable outcome for these cases," wrote Allstot's attorney, Thaddeus Betz.
The widely publicized incident occurred Aug. 20, 2020, at Hawthorne Station, the region's only transit hub. Around 7 p.m., Allstot boarded a bus driven by Brinster, who mistakenly believed Allstot to be in violation of bus rules for not wearing shoes. He stood over Allstot's seat and ordered him to leave before physically removing him from the bus in a chokehold that caused Allstot to briefly lose consciousness.
Outside the bus, Allstot allegedly spat on Brinster and gestured at Brinster in a threatening manner.
Footage taken from the bus security camera clearly shows Brinster's chokehold, but responding Bend Police officers did not view the footage prior to arresting Allstot.
Police also mistakenly believed Allstot displayed a knife on the bus. That claim is no longer alleged.
The case angered many in Central Oregon because Brinster is white and Allstot is Black, and responding Bend Police officers arrested Allstot but not Brinster.
The men involved in the conflict attempted to use Oregon's civil compromise statute, which allows defendants to have misdemeanor cases dismissed prior to trial when their victims agree they have received "satisfaction."
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, personally representing the state in the case, argued against the compromise.
"Each defendant, for obvious reasons, wants to avoid being convicted of a crime," he wrote in a motion. "Allowing defendants to, in essence, trade valid and viable prosecutions against their offenders for a dismissal of criminal charges they are facing is not what Oregon’s civil compromise statute was intended for."
Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Alycia Sykora ultimately ruled that important factual disputes between the parties should first be decided.
"I heard from counsel that there was a dispute and — quote — it became physical," she said. "I don't know what that means. I don't know what these 'gestures' were. We don't know all the details at this time."
"In this case, I've heard the arguments and done some research, and the court will respectfully deny both defendants' motions to dismiss," she said. "There are some facts that the parties agree on, but there are some others that are not clear to the court at this time."
Brinster, 46, remains charged with fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing. He has pleaded not guilty.
Allstot, 26, is charged with menacing and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty.
Brinster now works as a driver transporting patients for a local medical transport company, Houle Medi-Trans.
His boss, Jordan Houle, provided a letter of recommendation to the court.
