The Bend bus driver accused of putting a passenger in a chokehold for not wearing shoes will be required to appear in-person at all his court dates, despite a plea by his attorney to allow Michael Lee Brinster to attend by phone due to death threats.
An arraignment for the 44-year-old Brinster on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault was scheduled for Tuesday before Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley. A judge had previously approved Brinster’s request to stay home. Bagley rejected that Tuesday, and told Brinster’s lawyer that his client needed to physically attend.
The state alleges that on Aug. 20, Brinster, then a driver for Cascade East Transit, choked a passenger while trying to remove him from the bus because he was not wearing shoes. The incident was recorded by a bus security camera and has inflamed many in Central Oregon, in part because the man Brinster choked, Dorian Allstot, is Black and Brinster is white, and responding Bend Police officers arrested Allstot and not Brinster.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced his decision to charge Brinster on Aug. 27. Brinster was fired later that day.
Tuesday afternoon, Brinster’s lawyer asked the court to allow Brinster to appear at his arraignment by phone, which is not commonly allowed.
“This was a highly publicized case and he has received death threats,” Casey Baxter said of his client. “Not only due to COVID restrictions but due to these threats against him, we respectfully ask for telephonic appearances for this case.”
Bagley denied the request.
“It is practice and policy that you need to be here for first appearances — there are a number of reasons for that,” Bagley said. “The courthouse is a pretty secure place. He will be safe in the courthouse for his arraignment.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, judges have approved more requests to appear in court remotely. However, defendants are rarely allowed to appear by phone due to safety concerns.
“You’re required to be here just like everybody else,” Bagley said.
Brinster is scheduled to be arraigned, in person, on Oct. 13.
