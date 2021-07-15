A veteran jockey died Wednesday night during a race at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Races in Prineville, the race director confirmed.
Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was killed in the first race of the night Wednesday, the start of the three-day roundup, which is back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our hearts are broken," race Chairman Doug Smith wrote to The Bulletin in an email. "We ask that everyone keeps those he left behind in their thoughts and prayers."
Gutierrez-Sosa began racing in 2013, according to the horse racing industry database Equibase. He won 194 thoroughbred races and 171 quarter horse races, according to Equibase.
"This is so tragic," Jason Beem, who announced races at Grants Pass Downs, wrote in a tweet. "Eduardo rode much of his career in Oregon. If you watched (Grants Pass Downs), you'd see after every race Eduardo won, his children would greet him after the race with a hug and a kiss. Condolences to his wife Rosa and their children."
This story will be updated.
