Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins has announced his upcoming retirement.
Adkins, 57, confirmed he intends to step down June 30.
He told The Bulletin he has no big plans for retirement but thought it better to allow a successor to assume control ahead of what’s expected to be another tough fight to win voter approval for an operations levy for the Jefferson County jail. In 2019, voters approved a temporary levy intended to keep the jail functioning for three years.
“It’s just going to take a real energetic person,” he said.
Adkins is recommending that Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn be appointed to replace him, then run for election in November.
Jefferson County commissioners must vote to approve Heckathorn’s appointment.
Adkins started at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1986 as a deputy assigned to boat patrol. He was appointed sheriff in 2010, then won election later that year. He also worked as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy, supervisor of the patrol division and, for four years, as undersheriff.
