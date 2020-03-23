The Jefferson County records clerk who stole $60,000 in union dues from her coworkers was sentenced Friday to three years in prison.
Jennifer Goelze, 46, did not apologize or otherwise acknowledge the deputies inside the Jefferson County Circuit courtroom before she was taken away to begin her sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
“It was disappointing to all present in the courtroom that she refused to make a statement,” said Crook County District Wade Whiting, who prosecuted Goelze due to the conflict of interest with authorities in Jefferson County.
Goelze worked as a frontline staff member at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for more than a decade. But it was in her role as treasurer for the union of Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies that she perpetuated a broad, albeit unsophisticated, scheme over four years.
Three union members spoke in court Friday about how the thefts affected them, calling Goelze “two-faced.” The funds she stole would have gone to hiring legal representation to help the union get a better contract during collective bargaining, they said.
Goelze was caught when the union president discovered in September 2019 that its reserve balance had dwindled to $5,031.
“I’m highly disappointed in her actions and betrayal of the public trust, and I’m pleased with the sentence she received,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins.
In addition to serving 39 months in prison, Goelze, who had no prior criminal record, was also ordered to pay $60,035 in restitution, or, the full amount she stole from the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Association. She agreed to surrender the $6,000 she posted in security to be contributed to her restitution.
Goelze started serving as treasurer of the union in 2012, handling all of the organization’s banking and financial records, however, she wasn't given much oversight by association members, according to a sentencing memo Whiting filed with the court.
Two factors allowed Goelze to steal undetected for years, Whiting wrote: Only one signature was required to authorize financial transactions, and union board members were not provided regular financial statements.
Once the union discovered the shockingly low balance, Goelze was placed on administrative leave and Oregon State Police began an investigation. Bank records showed numerous checks made out to “Jennifer Goelze” or “cash” and written in Goelze’s handwriting. A search of her phone confirmed the checks were deposited directly into Goelze’s personal checking account, according to court documents.
Goelze deposited union funds in 72 instances, stealing in 32 of the 36 months leading to her arrest. The largest amount stolen was $2,000, and she never stole less than $300.
Goelze’s take-home pay as a clerk for the sheriff’s office was between $2,300 and $2,500. Also during this time, she was found to be withdrawing between $4,000 and $7,000 per month from her bank account, according to the state’s sentencing memo.
“(Goelze) was clearly living outside her means and utilizing association funds to finance her lifestyle,” Whiting wrote.
Goelze was charged with 18 counts of aggravated first-degree theft. Ten of the counts were dropped as part of her plea deal.
The courtroom audience at Goelze’s sentencing Friday was limited in size due to social distancing for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It wasn’t really representative of how many people would have liked to have been there,” Whiting said.
In November 2019, former Curry County Sheriff John Bishop pleaded guilty to stealing $13,000 from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, of which he was executive director. Bishop pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and received no jail time, though his law enforcement certification was revoked.
In another Jefferson County case, former Madras High School bookkeeper Misty Rose Foster is accused of stealing $80,000 from high school student groups. Foster came to court earlier this month ready to accept a plea deal using what’s called an Alford plea. But Judge Daina Vitolins said she would reject the deal because defendants using Alford pleas do not admit guilt, which Vitolins said she would require in this case.
Foster has another plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for April 16.
The Bishop and Foster cases were prosecuted by the Oregon Department of Justice.
