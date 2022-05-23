The man convicted of attempted murder of a 2-year-old boy in 2017 is now on trial in Madras for allegedly sexually abusing two different children.
The trial of Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo began Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he faces 11 Measure 11 child sex crimes for which he could receive more than a decade in prison.
The day began with jury selection. Opening statements were given by prosecutor Brentley Foster and defense attorney Jennifer Kimble. Witnesses in the afternoon included Jefferson County's new Sheriff-elect Jason Pollock, who worked the case as an investigator for the sheriff's office.
Prior to trial, Mendoza-Melo was transferred to Madras from the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County, where he was serving a sentence for beating and seriously injuring a toddler.
Mendoza-Melo, 25, was arrested in November 2017, after his girlfriend of four months rushed her 2-year-old son, Ezra Jerome Thomas, to St. Charles Madras with a serious head injury. From there Ezra was flown by helicopter to Portland's Oregon Health & Science University to save his life.
Mendoza-Melo had been babysitting Ezra. He gave police multiple differing accounts of Erza's injury, none of which made sense to investigators. Mendoza-Melo was soon arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other offenses.
Following his arrest, a child came forward with allegations Mendoza-Melo sexually abused her repeatedly between 2010 and 2016, when she was as young as 5 years old.
In April 2019, Mendoza-Melo was served an indictment related to her allegations. A second victim making similar allegations was later added to the case. A 10-page motion by the state contains numerous statements by the alleged victims accusing Mendoza-Melo of various forms of sexual abuse.
"(W)hen she was in 6th grade, (one of the alleged victims) told her brother and her brother said he didn’t think (Mendoza-Melo) would do that, so (the alleged victim) thought no one would believe her," the motion reads.
Later in 2019, Mendoza-Melo pleaded no contest to charges of attempted murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment of Ezra Thomas, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Ezra's relatives said at sentencing his injury has meant significant hardship on him and his family and ensured he will never live independently.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche at the time expressed frustration with Oregon's sentencing guidelines, which he said limited the sentence he could pursue due to Mendoza-Melo's clean criminal record.
Leriche and others made Ezra the namesake of Ezra's Law, proposed legislation that would enhance the prison sentences of abusers who cause their victims permanent injuries.
One of the supporters of Ezra's Law was then-Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting, who is now the judge hearing Mendoza-Melo's sex-abuse case.
The crimes of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse are Measure 11 offenses in Oregon, punishable by mandatory minimum sentences. But several of the alleged crimes took place when Mendoza-Melo was younger then 18, and the Oregon Legislature recently made significant changes to Measure 11 and juvenile sentences.
Potential witnesses in the case include the alleged victims, medical experts and a medical evaluator from the Bend-based KIDS Center child abuse investigation organization, according to court documents.
Mendoza-Melo has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. His defense has sought the release of middle school records in an effort to show one or both of the alleged victims previously made false accusations of sexual abuse.
