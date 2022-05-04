A Madras man accused of routinely sexually abusing a girl younger than 10 is in jail and is facing possible decades in prison.
Christopher Drew Licence is being held in Jefferson County jail, his bail set at $500,000.
Licence, 36, was arrested April 26 at his job at the Daimler Trucks North America’s test tracks in Madras following a disclosure from his alleged victim, a family friend now 10 years old.
The alleged abuse took place at his home at 673 NE Lakeside Drive between August 2017 and April of this year, according to court records.
The probable cause statement in the case, which outlines the state's evidence against Licence, has been sealed by a judge because it contains reports of child abuse.
After Licence's initial court appearance April 27, a grand jury added two charges to his indictment. He's now accused of three counts each of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy and one count each of first-degree sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration. All are Measure 11 offenses under Oregon law and carry mandatory minimum prison sentences.
He was arraigned on the new indictment Thursday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. The alleged victim's mother was present in court but did not speak.
Licence is represented by defense attorney Jennifer Kimble.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 25.
