The estate of Scott Douglas Baksis, whose recent death in the Deschutes County jail was ruled a suicide, intends to sue the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
According to a notice of intent to sue filed recently with the county legal department, Baksis' estate intends to bring claims of wrongful death and civil rights violations for "failing to adequately monitor Mr. Baksis, provide him with appropriate psychiatric treatment and counseling, and or place him on suicide watch, among other potential violations."
Baksis, 31, died at St. Charles Bend on Dec. 6, three days after being found unresponsive in his cell in the Deschutes County jail. He was awaiting trial for charges of felony DUII and driving with a suspended license.
The criminal investigation into the death concluded Baksis hung himself with a towel tied to his bunk, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced last week. He was being housed alone in a cell as part of a 5-day COVID-19 observation period for new arrivals at the jail.
Baksis' estate has retained Bend civil attorney Brian Dretke and John Coletti of Portland.
The sheriff's office would not comment Tuesday. "The sheriff’s office does not comment on pending litigation," said sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes.
