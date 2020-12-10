A man incarcerated at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras died Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Criminal justice advocates say it’s only the latest sign of pandemic noncompliance in Oregon’s prisons.
The man’s identity was not released by the Oregon Department of Corrections, though the agency stated he was between the ages of 75 and 85.
He would be the 19th inmate in Oregon to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic struck.
He is the first COVID-19-related death at Deer Ridge.
Since March, around 270 constitutional rights claims have been filed against the department of corrections for failing to protect people from COVID-19. Many of those claims originated from Deer Ridge prisoners, said Tara Herivel, head of the Oregon Habeas Task Force, a group of attorneys representing prisoners across the state.
“People are suffering and getting COVID and there’s almost no enforcement of COVID precautions,” Herivel said Thursday. “It’s a nightmare. People in prison think, rightly, that they’re going to die. It’s heartbreaking.”
Numerous inmates assert the department of corrections is violating the U.S. Constitution’s provisions against cruel and unusual punishment by failing to take adequate COVID-19 precautions as prescribed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Herivel said. Many inmates assert they have existing medical conditions that are being disregarded by corrections department staff.
Inmates at Deer Ridge have asserted in Jefferson County Circuit Court that social distancing is disregarded, guards don’t wear masks or wear them improperly.
Inmate Laramie DeBoard has several medical conditions, including asthma, which are aggravated by black mold in the Deer Ridge facility, court records show.
“Staff are often left to their own decision whether to use (personal protective equipment) and often use nothing at all, thus placing plaintiff at immediate risk of harm by spread of COVID-19,” wrote DeBoard’s attorney, Edward Nuesteter, in a court filing. “(DeBoard) observes no real social distancing measures employed at the prison, required to prevent spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19.”
Ninety-three Deer Ridge inmates currently have COVID-19, according to the corrections department’s COVID-19-tracking dashboard.
Only four of the 270 claims have gone to trial, and no rulings have yet been issued.
The cases have a lot in common, said Herivel. Many petitioners, like inmate Shannon Ray Rogers, have preexisting conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure. They also claim, as Rogers does, that prison guards are exposing the inmates to COVID-19.
Bend attorney Thad Betz is representing an inmate at Santiam Correctional Institution. He said Oregon has fallen far behind other states, including Washington and California, which have granted mass clemency to prisoners to save lives in prisons.
“Everybody is playing pass the ball,” Betz said. “I can’t even say it’s reckless staff. Most staff who are infected wouldn’t know it.”
For their part, the union of Oregon prison guards has filed three labor complaints against the corrections department for unsafe conditions.
Union President Dan Weber declined to comment to The Bulletin.
A major source of discontent among the prison population came in September when state corrections officials shuffled approximately 40% of the state’s prisoners as historic wildfires bore down on several prisons. Nearly all Oregon’s female prisoners were relocated to Deer Ridge, which caused the facility to move all existing prisoners to the out-of-use former prison facility nearby.
The resulting confusion led to numerous constitutional rights claims by prisoners, records show.
A month after the wildfires, a high-ranking Deer Ridge official was placed on paid leave in response to the wildfire-related evacuations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.