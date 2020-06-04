The Bend Police Department is seeking authorization to spend $100,000 to start a body camera program.
The Bend City Council discussed the proposal by City Manager Eric King and Bend Police Chief Jim Porter at Wednesday night’s work session with the budget committee.
The final cost to purchase body cameras for the department’s 96 sworn officers isn’t known, but similar agencies have spent between $750,000 and $900,000, according to Bend Police.
“It’s always been a part of our strategic plan, and we’ve been trying to identify the funding to do it,” Porter told The Bulletin. “But with a budget, you have to prioritize. And what has happened nationally has reprioritized the need (for body cameras) to make people feel safer.”
In 2013, the department did nearly the same thing — set aside $100,000 to start a body camera program. But costs and difficulties associated with complying with Oregon’s Open Records law shelved the project, Porter told The Bulletin. Recent uproar over police abuse of power has changed things, he said.
Adding body cameras will require additional staffing and equipment to maintain the records and fulfill the public’s requests for videos. Much work will go into blurring the faces of victims and obscuring other personal information.
“People are under the impression that body cameras are the one tool that fixes all of this, and they’re not,” Porter said. “The number one thing that you have to address in an organization is the culture, make sure the culture is strong, so officers are reporting each other’s misconduct.”
Body cameras have increased in popularity since 2014, when a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, killed an unarmed 18-year-old black man. In the aftermath, the family of that man, Michael Brown, called on all U.S. police departments to use body cameras. Today, they’re in use at most of the country’s major metropolitan police departments, though in Central Oregon, the Redmond Police Department is the largest agency to use them.
Redmond Police began equipping patrol vehicles and officers with cameras in 2017. Since then, the cameras have provided crucial evidence in criminal and civil cases, and allowed officers to quickly resolve citizen complaints, according to Redmond Lt. Jesse Petersen.
The only downside has been that officers occasionally forget to take a charging dock along with them on shift, he said.
Redmond’s cameras cost $7,900 for a package that included a body-worn camera and a vehicle dashcam. The department sets aside $5,000 each year to fund maintenance of the cameras and associated equipment.
Bend’s bodycam expenditure will leave $568,000 in its reserve fund and will come at a time of steep cuts in Bend due to the pandemic-caused economic downturn.
King told The Bulletin on Wednesday he expects to have to cut $20 million citywide. Of that, about $3.1 million is expected to come from the police department’s $29 million budget.
The budget is scheduled to go before the Bend City Council for final approval June 17.
(1) comment
I've known Jim Porter for many, many years now.
He took a department with many positive things and people going for it and has made it and them better. He has also slowly, carefully, thoughtfully addressed the negative aspects of the organization to include its bad actors over the years.
Body cameras will have a constructive, positive impact on all involved. Kudos to Chief Porter for shifting budget priorities in order to better serve the community at large and his officers.
