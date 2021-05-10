To help meet his and the Bend City Council's goals, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz is asking for eight more staff members in his first proposed budget.
The $69 million proposal for 2021-2023 features funding for an officer focused on homeless outreach, a communications staff member to "increase transparency and community engagement, a detective to support child abuse investigations and a technician to support new body-worn cameras coming to the agency.
The department is also asking for two new school resource officers, one at Central Oregon Community College and one for Bend-La Pine Schools . Under the proposal, about 40% of the cost to staff the resource officers would be funded by the schools.
Krantz, who was hired in July from the Portland Police Bureau, will address the city council as part of budget presentations Wednesday.
The proposed communications specialist would engage in "telling our story," and not act as a traditional public information officer responsible for relaying official information as a uniformed representative of the department.
"We need to constantly engage and communicate with our community and I'm looking to do that on a regular, ongoing basis," Krantz said.
City Manager Eric King recently revised earlier dire budget projections for 2021-2023, with revenue now expected to hit pre-pandemic levels or higher.
Krantz called the requests "right-sizing" and said the department could still use more people.
In 2020, there were 51,320 calls for service to Bend Police Department.
The majority of calls to police do not result in an arrest, and a long-running program in Redmond and Bend sends professional "community service officers" to many non-emergency calls, like parking complaints or nuisance animals.
Though Redmond is currently proposing adding two community service officers to its budget, there are plans in Bend to add to the nine such positions on staff. Krantz said he'd like to one day.
"Working with the available budget, it's just not one of the positions we'll be able to add," he said.
On the county side, Sheriff Shane Nelson is asking the Deschutes County Commission for funding for five additional sworn deputies.
An ongoing study by Portland State University has found that Bend has fewer sworn police officers than other cities its size.
From 2010 to 2019, Bend had an average of 1.1 officers per 1,000 residents, while similarly sized U.S. cities had an average of 1.6 officers per 1,000 residents.
The study also accounts for Bend's low crime rate by comparing the city to others with lower crime rates, but still found that Bend is significantly “under-policed,” according to PSU criminologist Kris Henning, who conducted the study alongside graduate student Holly Schorr.
From 2010 to 2019, Bend Police increased its ranks of sworn officers from 88 to 101, an rise of 14.8%. In that time, Bend’s population increased 26.4%, from 79,556 to 100,588.
According to Henning, all Oregon cities followed this trend, decreasing statewide from 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents in 2010, to 1.3 officers per 1,000 residents in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.