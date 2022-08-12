Drug police searched a Madras property Friday morning, seizing 60 pounds of unprocessed marijuana and 807 plants tied to an international drug organization operating around Central Oregon, according to police.
The alleged illicit grow site at 637 NE 10th St. also contained evidence the outfit allegedly stole tens of thousands of gallons of water, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the multi-agency Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team.
The search began around 7:30 a.m. The home was unoccupied and no arrests were made, though evidence collected will aid in ongoing investigations, according to Vander Kamp.
"We are probably going to announce some more arrests next week," he told The Bulletin.
The 10th Street property consists of a home and large detached storage shed. The home, a rental, was largely vacant. The outbuilding contained three grow rooms with plants in different stages of maturity, Vander Kamp said.
Detectives also found hazardous conditions like black mold, improvised copper electrical wiring that bypassed circuit breakers. The alleged illegal marijuana farm also used pesticides and insecticides, which can threaten residential water supplies. The grow site had a handmade water system that pulled from neighboring wells.
It's possible the people responsible could be charged for the water theft.
"That's probably the least of their issues," Vander Kamp said.
Marijuana grown in Central Oregon was transported to Portland, where it was distributed nationally, according to police.
The search was tied to a coordinated search of six properties in Madras and Culver in June. And it may be affiliated with a bust in April in La Pine, though Vander Kamp said that was too early to confirm.
Many of the workers in recent busts are Chinese nationals who came to America via Mexico, Vander Kamp said. Suspects interviewed in the June raid said they were promised jobs in Chinese restaurants in the Pacific Northwest. When they arrived in Central Oregon, they worked a few days in the restaurants then were told they were being transferred to a marijuana grow site.
"We talked to one guy who did it for six months, and some of them just hang around for a few days," Vander Kamp said.
Marijuana grown on the West Coast has cachet on the U.S. East Coast. Product that sells for $900-$1,200 per pound on the West Coast can be sold for three times that in states where marijuana is illegal.
The illicit product grown in Central Oregon is typically sold in the New York Metro area, Ohio and parts of Florida. After that, the money is diverted through Chinese restaurants in the Northwest and ultimately returned to China or Hong Kong, Vander Kamp said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.