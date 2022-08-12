marijuana

Stock image

 123RF

Drug police searched a Madras property Friday morning, seizing 60 pounds of unprocessed marijuana and 807 plants tied to an international drug organization operating around Central Oregon, according to police.

The alleged illicit grow site at 637 NE 10th St. also contained evidence the outfit allegedly stole tens of thousands of gallons of water, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the multi-agency Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.