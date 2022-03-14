The former CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation pleaded guilty in federal district court for defrauding the tribe.
Roderick Ariwite, 66, pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization and interstate transportation of a security taken by fraud.
He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
He is scheduled to be sentenced June 6.
Ariwite, a resident of Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, agreed to a plea deal involving paying $39,613 in restitution to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and $3,000 to an unnamed adult victim.
This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Warm Springs Police Department.
The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation, also known as Warm Springs Ventures, is a organization owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It operates as the management organization for several tribal business entities, including the Warm Springs Construction Enterprise.
According a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ariwite and an accomplice, Thomas Valentino Adams, 49, a Nevada resident and the former manager of Warm Springs Construction Enterprise, created a construction company called Warbonnet Construction Services. While drawing tribal salaries and travel reimbursements, Ariwite and Adams engaged in work projects for Warbonnet.
In 2018, Ariwite and Adams used tribal funds to hire a subcontractor for a Warbonnet project and submitted vouchers for expenses they incurred on behalf of themselves and Warbonnet, which were reimbursed with tribal funds. In total, Ariwite and Adams’ scheme cost the Warm Springs Tribes more than $50,000.
On Sept. 24, a federal grand jury in Portland approved a six-count indictment charging Ariwite and Adams with conspiracy and theft of funds from a tribal organization.
In a separate indictment, Ariwite was charged with one count of interstate transportation of a security taken by fraud.
On Aug. 23, Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization. He's scheduled to be sentenced March 29.
