The Deschutes County district attorney is seeking to exclude evidence that the alleged victim in a police brutality case was beaten by local teenagers prior to his encounter with law enforcement officers.
District Attorney John Hummel says he wants to avoid confusing jurors in the case of Bend Police officer Kevin Uballez, who Hummel has charged with assault and harassment in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Uballez has pleaded not guilty.
The encounter with the teenagers, which led the district attorney to charge two of them with assault in the juvenile system, could result in a “circus” at trial, Hummel wrote in a motion he filed late last month. A jury might improperly infer, Hummel wrote, that Caleb Hamlin — the alleged victim in the case — is aggressive.
“A jury that has seen evidence of Hamlin’s previous altercation and improperly inferred that he is a brawler or fighting man is highly likely to further infer that Officer Uballez was reasonable in using force against Hamlin to put him on the ground,” Hummel wrote. “Further, there is a significant danger that the jury might conclude that Hamlin deserved to be treated roughly because he is a rough character.”
The Uballez case came to light after two fellow officers reported his alleged misconduct to supervisors. Hummel has said the Uballez case will rely on the testimony of officer Martin Tabaco.Hummel’s motion lays out what is alleged to have happened to Hamlin, from June 5 to 6, 2021. Hamlin was staying in Bend to remodel a home on NW Baltimore Avenue. A full-time resident of Colville, Washington, Hamlin had formerly lived in Bend and has family ties to the area.
Early on June 6, Hamlin was seen near 14th Street and Galveston standing in the middle of the street and chasing cars, “apparently unconcerned about his own safety.” Vehicles full of teenagers stopped and engaged with him, according to Hummel’s motion. The driver of one was 19 and the other two vehicles contained Summit High School students. They trailed Hamlin to Skyliners Road, where they got out of their vehicles.
“At this point, Hamlin, in a drunken stupor, approached the teens and said something to the effect of: ‘Who wants it first?’”
A male Summit High student responded by punching Hamlin, who fell to the ground and was subjected to an unknown number of kicks and punches, according to an investigation by Oregon State Police. One teen threw Hamlin’s shoe at him.
Hummel said evidence of the alleged assault on Hamlin was recorded by the teens themselves.
The teens broke away and drove off, leaving Hamlin in the middle of Lemhi Pass Drive. Around 12:50 a.m., another car full of juveniles leaving the NorthWest Crossing neighborhood saw Hamlin on the ground and called 911.
Uballez was the first to arrive. He wrote in his report that as he emerged from his police vehicle, Hamlin got up and charged at him with “fists raised.” Hamlin asked the uniformed officer if he was police, then threatened to fight him, according to Uballez. The officer wrote that he backed away from Hamlin, saying he didn’t want to fight. Hamlin continued to approach with his “chest puffed out and his fists balled up.”
Uballez called for backup, telling a police dispatcher a man was approaching him who looked like he’d been in a fight. Uballez says he told Hamlin that if he tried to fight, Uballez’s police dog, Kim, would bite. Uballez got Kim out of the car and told Hamlin to get on his knees. At first he refused but complied as other police vehicles arrived, according to Uballez.
Officer Tabaco was next on the scene. Tabaco wrote in his report that when he arrived at the intersection of Lemhi Pass and Skyliners, an unknown man — later identified as Hamlin — was on his knees in the road, with Uballez standing 10 to 20 feet away controlling his dog. Tabaco drew his Taser. Uballez returned Kim to the patrol vehicle.
Hamlin was ordered to lie on his stomach by the officers, commands he allegedly refused.
In Uballez’s account, he “put” Hamlin “on his stomach,” moving quickly to do so because Hamlin had acted belligerently and had not yet been searched for weapons.
Tabaco reported hearing Hamlin’s body make a sound as it hit the ground.
Hamlin was then handcuffed. At this point, other officers arrived, and the scene was captured by a police body camera. The camera recorded the aftermath of the alleged assault, including numerous officers and medics who had responded and a large pool of fresh, deep-red blood in the street. Hamlin can be heard saying, “You guys f-----g hit me really hard.” Tabaco can also be heard saying: “Yes, we did.”
Hamlin was transported to St. Charles Bend.
Tabaco eventually approached Cpl. Jeffrey Frickey, the senior officer on the scene, to express concern about Uballez’s use of force. Later that day, Frickey and another officer each wrote short memos to share their concerns about excessive force.
The matter was investigated by OSP, which forwarded its findings to Hummel, who announced in October his decision to charge Uballez with two misdemeanors.
Uballez’s defense could argue the evidence Hummel wants to exclude is relevant to the police brutality charges, as it speaks to Uballez’s mental state It could also pertain to the practical matter of who caused Hamlin’s injuries.
Uballez’s attorney, Steven L. Myers, declined to comment to The Bulletin. He has yet to file a motion objecting to Hummel’s request.
A hearing to consider the state’s motion is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Hamlin has filed a tort claim notice stating he intends to sue the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.