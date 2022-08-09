Deschutes courthouse (copy)
The Deschutes County Courthouse.

 Bulletin file photo

The Deschutes County district attorney is seeking to exclude evidence that the alleged victim in a police brutality case was beaten by local teenagers prior to his encounter with law enforcement officers.

District Attorney John Hummel says he wants to avoid confusing jurors in the case of Bend Police officer Kevin Uballez, who Hummel has charged with assault and harassment in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

