The law enforcement investigation into an inmate's death last month in the Deschutes County jail has concluded that Scott Douglas Baksis took his own life.
An autopsy report for Baksis, 31, has not yet been released and thus there's no formal cause of death yet. But on Thursday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel issued a statement declaring the manner of death a suicide and the criminal probe closed.
"Regardless of the cause of death, this was a non-criminal incident," Hummel wrote.
Baksis, originally from Lake Oswego but living in Bend at the time of his arrest, was pulled over Oct. 23 near downtown Bend and arrested for allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit. Due to two prior DUII convictions and his alleged high blood-alcohol level, he was charged in circuit court with felony DUII, as well as driving with a suspended license.
Baksis attended an arraignment hearing Dec. 1 and was remanded into custody with his security set at $20,000, meaning he needed to pay $2,000 to be released.
Deputies approached him in the courtroom, and he reportedly told them he was suffering from a panic attack. They saw him place a pill in his mouth, telling them it was prescription anti-anxiety medication, Hummel wrote.
"One of the deputies noted that Mr. Baksis expressed anxiety about an upcoming job interview that he did not want to miss," Hummel wrote.
When he was booked into the jail, Baksis was asked questions about his mental health, including if he had thoughts of harming himself, as part of the jail's standard intake process. Had Baksis indicated he had experiencing thoughts of suicide, he would have been referred to a mental health professional and placed on suicide watch, Hummel wrote. Baksis, however, answered no, and was booked into general population.
COVID-19 protocols at the jail require inmates to serve an initial 5-day isolation period with no interaction with other inmates.
On Dec. 3, deputy Chad Bach was conducting hourly rounds of inmate cells when he found Baksis hanging by a towel tied to a bunk bed. According to the official investigation, Bach called for help from other deputies and entered the cell and lifted Baksis to relieve the pressure on his neck.
Jail and medical staff cut down Baksis and began life-saving measures, including use of an automated external defibrillator, CPR and administering oxygen, Hummel wrote. Paramedics arrived and transported Baksis to St. Charles Bend, where he died three days later.
Hummel said Baksis was also detoxing from prescription pain medication for a back injury and was "anxious about losing his liberty."
“Scott Baksis was loved and deserved to live," Hummel wrote. "Our lives are worse off without him. Today, I spoke with Scott’s mother, explained my decision, and extended my sympathies for her loss."
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has a policy regulating the administration of prescription medication to inmates. An office spokesman said Thursday the office needed more time to review whether it could disclose if Baksis had been provided his prescribed pain or anxiety medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.