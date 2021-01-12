Unidentified human remains were found Tuesday on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
A man salvaging wood from an old wooden cattle chute along Tenino Road made the discovery and called police. He told them he'd noticed a round thing on the ground and thought it looked like a human skull, said Bill Elliott, chief of the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department.
Officers searched the area and collected several other bones found nearby.
Preliminary examinations from the medical examiner suggest the remains have been at the location for one to 10 years.
Warm Springs Police has requested a cadaver dog to assist the search.
People with information are asked to call 541-553-2202.
