The human remains discovered last month in a remote part of the Warm Springs Reservation have been identified as belonging to Tina Vel Spino, tribal police announced Monday in a statement.
Spino, 58, and a Warm Springs resident, was reported missing Aug. 8. Police issued flyers offering a cash reward for tips leading to her whereabouts.
On Jan. 11, a man harvesting wood from a cattle chute called police after spotting a skull that appeared to be human.
Warm Springs Police Chief Bill Elliott called on the public for tips about sightings and conversations they might have had with Spino around the time of her disappearance.
"This department has assured the family that we will continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding her death," Elliott wrote in a statement.
People with information are asked to call Warm Springs Police at 541-553-1171 or the department's anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.
