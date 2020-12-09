Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in Powell Butte.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Crook County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate possible human remains discovered off Highway 126 near the Deschutes-Crook county line, according to a statement from the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
A multi-agency team is investigating the death, the sheriff's office said.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.