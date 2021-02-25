A Bend man was arrested Thursday morning after a homeowner held him at gunpoint for allegedly trying to break into his home.
Ryan Shaunn Unverzagt, 42, is being held in Deschutes County jail on suspicion of attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and carrying a concealed knife.
A homeowner called 911 at 8:57 a.m. Thursday and reported someone had attempted to break into his house in the 300 block of SE Roosevelt Avenue in Bend.
The homeowner said he was awakened by the sound of someone breaking out his kitchen window. Outside, he found a stranger, Unverzagt, looking in the bed of the homeowner's truck. The homeowner held Unverzagt at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.